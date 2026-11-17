Florence Pugh has asked director Denis Villeneuve for a Bond villain part after Robert Pattinson was cast as James Bond in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film.

Florence Pugh has officially entered the conversation regarding the casting of a major antagonist in the upcoming James Bond franchise film. The actress, 30 years old, recently approached director Denis Villeneuve to express her interest in playing a villain role. This public inquiry took place during a high-profile industry event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, marking a direct attempt by the star to secure a position within the 007 universe.

Pugh Requests Villain Part From Director

The interaction occurred at the Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration held at the Four Seasons Hotel on Tuesday. After Denis Villeneuve presented Florence Pugh with an award on stage, the actress addressed the audience about her recent communications with the director. She revealed that she had sent Villeneuve a message earlier that morning to congratulate him on casting Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond. Pugh described the casting choice as a nice catch, acknowledging the significance of the announcement.

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However, Pugh did not stop at mere congratulations. She admitted to the crowd that her message had an ulterior motive. The actress stated that she asked Villeneuve if there were any villain roles suitable for a female actor of her stature. She explicitly referenced her height, noting she is 5 feet 4 inches tall, and reminded the director of her physical profile. Her comment, just in case, signaled a clear desire to be considered for a significant antagonistic role in the upcoming film.

Casting Market Reactions And Odds

Following the announcement that Robert Pattinson would take on the lead role of 007, the prediction market Kalshi adjusted its odds for other cast members. The platform assigned Florence Pugh a 20 percent chance of landing the lead female role, also known as the Bond girl. This surge in probability comes as she openly campaigns for a part, leveraging her existing relationship with the director.

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While Pugh targets a villain role, the market has identified different probabilities for the primary antagonist. Cillian Murphy is currently the frontrunner to play the main villain with a 29 percent chance. He is followed closely by Barry Keoghan at 23 percent and Idris Elba at 19 percent. Additional actors listed on the prediction platform include Adam Driver, Peter Dinklage, Rosamund Pike, and Oscar Isaac as potential candidates for the antagonistic role.

Dune Franchise Connections And Future Steps

Pugh and Pattinson share a professional history through the Dune franchise. Florence Pugh played Princess Irulan in the 2024 release of Dune: Part Two and will reprise that role in the third installment. Robert Pattinson is new to the franchise for the third film, playing the character Scytale. Pugh has previously described a scene she filmed with Pattinson as one of her favorite recent projects, indicating a positive working relationship.

The official 007 account shared news of Pattinson's casting via Instagram on Monday. The post featured a photograph of the British actor holding a gun with the caption confirming Robert Pattinson as James Bond. Shortly after the announcement, Pattinson told Variety that taking on the role of 007 was the honor of a lifetime. He expressed deep gratitude to director Denis Villeneuve and the team at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in his ability to portray the legendary character.

Meanwhile, fans have turned their attention to potential theme song artists. Singer Raye, who is 29 years old, has been suggested by social media users to record the Bond theme. This speculation arose on the same day Pattinson was announced, as Raye learned she had received 11 Grammy nominations. One fan on X noted that this simultaneous career highlight could be a sign of kismet, suggesting her team should contact Amazon regarding the theme song opportunity.