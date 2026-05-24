Florence Pugh and Joe Locke Attend Designer Harris Reed's Birthday Bash in Ibiza

Florence Pugh and Joe Locke attended fashion designer Harris Reed's swanky rooftop birthday bash in Ibiza on Saturday. Florence left little to the imagination as she went braless for the event beneath a sheer lace dress and an ostrich feather boa. Meanwhile, Joe cut a stylish figure in a white button down shirt and dark trousers to celebrate their designer pal turning 30.

Florence Pugh looked sensational as she joined Heartstopper star Joe Locke at fashion designer Harris Reed 's swanky rooftop birthday bash in Ibiza on Saturday. The actress, 30, left little to the imagination as she went braless for the event at The Standard beneath a sheer lace dress which she teamed with an ostrich feather boa .

Florence's champagne dress hugged every inch of her jaw-dropping figure while accessorising with gold jewellery, including a septum ring. She accentuated her gorgeous features with glamorous make-up and slicked back her blonde locks with wet look gel.

Meanwhile Joe, 22, cut a stylish figure in a white button down shirt and dark trousers to celebrate their designer pal turning 30. Harris ensured all eyes were on him on his big night as he slipped into a sheer lace jumpsuit which showcased his skimpy underwear beneath. Florence did not appear to be wearing a ring, after sparking rumours she was secretly engaged to her boyfriend Finn Cole.

In February, she was snapped sporting a sparkly ring at Dracula at the Noel Coward Theatre in London. The couple were first linked romantically in September 2024 after they were seen leaving an after-party together, but have not publicly confirmed their relationship. Florence and Finn have been friends for years and were first reported to be dating after the London premiere of Netflix hit The Perfect Couple in September 2024.

A source later revealed the pair had been getting to know each other away from the spotlight and planned to get hitched. Florence's dress hugged every inch of her jaw-dropping figure while accessorising with gold jewellery, including a septum ring.

Meanwhile Joe Locke cut a stylish figure in a white button down shirt and dark trousers to celebrate their designer pal turning 30. Harris ensured all eyes were on him on his big night as he slipped into a sheer lace jumpsuit which showcased his skimpy underwear beneath. Florence did not appear to be wearing a ring, after sparking rumours she was secretly engaged to her boyfriend Finn Cole.

In February, she was snapped sporting a sparkly ring at Dracula at the Noel Coward Theatre in London. The couple were first linked romantically in September 2024 after they were seen leaving an after-party together, but have not publicly confirmed their relationship. Florence and Finn have been friends for years and were first reported to be dating after the London premiere of Netflix hit The Perfect Couple in September 2024.

A source later revealed the pair had been getting to know each other away from the spotlight and planned to get hitched





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Florence Pugh Joe Locke Harris Reed Ibiza The Standard Sea & Fire Chef Iker Llona Orozco Mediterranean Ingredients Japanese Precision Latin Soul Salmon Tuna Sea Bass Nigiri Tempura Tasting Boards Fish And Vegan Uramaki Rolls Engagement Finn Cole Relationship Status Love Magic Falling In Love Sparkling Ring Septum Ring Gold Jewellery Ostrich Feather Boa Champagne Dress Glamorous Make-Up Wet Look Gel Button Down Shirt Dark Trousers Sheer Lace Jumpsuit Skimpy Underwear

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