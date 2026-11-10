Florence Pugh Advises Fans to Watch Dune: Part Three Before Avengers: Doomsday

Florence Pugh says fans should watch Dune: Part Three first, then Avengers: Doomsday the next day, as both films are set for same-day theatrical release.

Florence Pugh has offered clear viewing advice for fans waiting for two of her biggest projects, Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday. Both movies are expected to hit theaters on the same day, which has left many moviegoers wondering which film to see first. Speaking in an interview with Elle, Pugh gave a quick answer that favors Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic.

Pugh suggested that fans begin with Dune: Part Three, then take time to reflect before seeing the Marvel film. She described a plan that includes lunch, discussing the story, and perhaps an evening off to talk about it. Her recommendation was to watch Avengers: Doomsday the following day, or later the same evening if viewers prefer.

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Florence Pugh Recommends a Two-Film Viewing Order

Florence Pugh's main advice is to watch Dune: Part Three first and Avengers: Doomsday afterward. She framed the plan as a way to give each film space, so audiences can absorb one epic before moving on to the next.

Pugh also said, in an afterthought, that viewers should simply go see both films. She added that she would like to hear what audiences think once they have finished the double feature.

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Pugh's comments came during an interview with Elle, where she was asked how fans should approach the two releases. Her answer was casual, but it reflected how closely she is connected to both franchises this year.

Dune: Part Three and Pugh's Role as Princess Irulan

Dune: Part Three is the third installment in Denis Villeneuve's live-action adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel series of the same name. Pugh returns in the film as Princess Irulan, the royal historian and wife of Paul Atreides.

According to the film's official synopsis, Emperor Paul Atreides faces the consequences of his reign as old allies return and new threats emerge. The synopsis says he is haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the reappearance of his long-lost love, and that he is drawn into a sweeping conspiracy with Chani at the heart of its mystery. It adds that Paul must confront the true cost of power and the fate of those he loves most.

Avengers: Doomsday and Yelena Belova's MCU Return

Avengers: Doomsday brings Pugh back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Yelena Belova, also known as Black Widow. The film is the fifth installment in the Avengers film series and concludes Phase Six of the MCU's Multiverse Saga.

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The official premise places the story fourteen months after the events of Thunderbolts* from 2025. Amid the collapse of the multiverse, heroes from three different universes converge to face the existential threat of Doctor Doom. The groups include the Avengers, Wakandans, and New Avengers from Earth-616, the Fantastic Four from Earth-828, and the X-Men from Earth-10005.

Because both films are set for the same theatrical date, the scheduling decision gives audiences a practical choice. Fans who follow Pugh's suggestion would need to plan two separate theater visits, with a rest day between the Dune and Marvel screenings if they choose that route.