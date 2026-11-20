There’s still time to stop and smell the roses in Floral Park while the school seeks its first Nassau County football title since 1976 this weekend.

There’s still time to stop and smell the roses in Floral Park while the school seeks its first Nassau County football title since 1976 this weekend.

“It’s a kid’s game. So they just have to go out there and have some fun on Friday night,” coach Ron Pickett told The Post about his 9-1 Knights, who will face the 7-3 Seaford Vikings. Floral Park won the tight 14-13 regular-season matchup, but the team knows anything can happen in a playoff rematch with a trophy on the line.

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“They know the task that’s ahead of them,” Pickett added. “They know that it’s not going to be easy. You’re going to have to earn it. But at the same time, we are prepared.

”Floral Park football is playing for its first Nassau County title since 1976 this weekend. The Knights came close to storming the castle in 2023, but fell to the South Side Cyclones 17-14 in the Nassau title game.

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“I actually got a couple texts from those guys that played in 2023: ‘Go finish the job we couldn’t finish,’ and things like that,” he recalled. The current varsity group was very close to those guys from three years ago, as “a lot of them were either on the sideline helping us with the water, or they were somewhere a part of it.

”It’s also fate that this is the 50th anniversary of the 1976 title-winning team, who were honored at Floral Park’s homecoming this year and gave a message to the 2026 squad.

“They weren’t the biggest team. They weren’t the strongest team. They just had a lot of heart, and that’s how you play this game,” the coach said.

“Now our kids can put their own stamp on Floral Park history. ”The Islanders are shooting for the toy department in more ways than one. Any fan who drops off a new, unwrapped toy at a Bob’s Discount Furniture store through Dec. 10 can enter to win a four-ticket package to an upcoming game as the two entities are teaming up for a holiday drive.

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Fans going to the Dec. 10 game vs. the Flames can also bring four unwrapped new toys in exchange for a ticket voucher for two seats at an upcoming home game.