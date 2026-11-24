Flop Labs pushes FLOP Network public testnet launch to late November 24. Arthur Hayes-led team focuses on AI settlement layer for agentic economy amid competition.

Flop Labs has officially announced a schedule adjustment for the FLOP Network public testnet, confirming that the blockchain infrastructure will now go live before 18:00 (UTC+8) on November 24. This update marks a shift from the previously communicated target of 15:00 (UTC+8) on the same date, indicating a minor but notable delay in the project's rollout phase. The team at Flop Labs has maintained that the network is expected to launch on November 24, ensuring that the primary timeline remains largely intact despite the three-hour postponement.

Technical Adjustments and Launch Timing

The specific operational reasons for the delay from 15:00 to 18:00 (UTC+8) on November 24 have not been explicitly confirmed by Flop Labs, leaving the exact cause of the adjustment to speculation. Industry observers suggest that such minor delays in blockchain deployments are often attributed to last-minute final checks, node calibration, validator onboarding procedures, or rigorous load testing to ensure network stability. Despite the absence of a formal statement detailing the technical hurdles, the decision to push the deadline to the later time slot on November 24 suggests that the team is prioritizing robustness over speed. This approach is standard for projects aiming to establish a reliable settlement layer for complex digital economies.

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FLOP Network Architecture and Purpose

Flop Labs is constructing the FLOP Network as a specialized blockchain designed to serve as the settlement layer for what the company describes as the agentic economy. This infrastructure aims to enable autonomous agents to execute payments for essential computational services, including model inference and memory storage, while simultaneously providing rewards to GPU miners who contribute their hardware power. The network distinguishes itself through a verification mechanism called Proof of Useful Inference, which requires miners to provide cryptographic evidence that they have successfully performed the requested AI computations. Validators on the network then review this evidence to ensure that the computational work was completed accurately and efficiently.

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Leadership and Competitive Landscape

Flop Labs is led by Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of the crypto exchange BitMEX and the current chief investment officer at Maelstrom, who brings significant experience from the digital asset trading sector. The executive team includes Sergey Vidyuk, who serves as the chief technology officer and brings a background from Deutsche Bank and BitMEX, alongside Shu Duan, the chief strategy officer with extensive experience in investment banking and crypto asset management. While the network enters a competitive space occupied by established players like Akash Network and io.net, which facilitate decentralized access to compute and GPU resources, Flop Labs differentiates its offering through its specific focus on AI inference tasks. Render Network also competes in this domain, having expanded from decentralized graphics rendering into broader compute capabilities, but the FLOP Network's unique value proposition remains its tailored infrastructure for the agentic economy.

Market Context and Future Outlook

The announcement arrives amidst a broader recovery in cryptocurrency market activity, with notable movements in assets such as XRP, privacy-focused Monero, and Dogecoin. As Flop Labs prepares for the November 24 launch, the market is closely watching how the agentic economy narrative will evolve and whether the FLOP Network can attract sufficient validator participation and miner interest. The successful deployment of the testnet on November 24 will serve as a critical milestone in validating the Proof of Useful Inference consensus mechanism. Stakeholders will be monitoring the network's performance in the weeks following the launch to assess its scalability and utility in real-world AI service applications. The detailed operational plans for subsequent phases beyond the initial testnet have not yet been disclosed by the Flop Labs team.