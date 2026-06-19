Flooding likely and dangerous heat

After a very wet and stormy stretch across the Gulf Coast, weather conditions will gradually begin improving through the weekend.

) - After a very wet and stormy stretch across the Gulf Coast, weather conditions will gradually begin improving through the weekend. While scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible today and Saturday, the overall threat for widespread flooding will continue to decrease.

Humidity levels remain elevated, and any storm that develops could still produce heavy downpours. By early next week, a more typical summer pattern settles in with hotter temperatures, increasing sunshine, and mainly afternoon storm chances. A very warm, humid, and unsettled day is ahead across the Gulf Coast. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s, but the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel much hotter.

AScattered showers and thunderstorms will develop throughout the day, becoming most numerous during the afternoon and early evening hours. Some storms could produce torrential rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Areas that have received several inches of rain this week remain vulnerable to localized flooding. If you must be outdoors, take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, and limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.

Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually decrease after sunset, though a few isolated showers may linger overnight. Skies remain mostly cloudy with patchy fog possible in areas that receive heavy rainfall. Temperatures will only fall into the middle and upper 70s, making for another warm and muggy night across the region.

Saturday remains humid with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain coverage should be lower than what we’ve experienced recently, but afternoon storms will still be capable of producing brief heavy downpours and lightning. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s, though sunshine between storms could allow some locations to briefly touch 90 degrees. By Sunday and early next week, the weather pattern begins transitioning toward a more typical Gulf Coast summer setup.

Rain chances become more scattered and primarily focused during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will steadily climb, with highs reaching the upper 80s Sunday and lower 90s through much of next week. Heat index values will once again approach or exceed 100 degrees on many afternoons, so heat safety will remain important. Double Red Flags remain flying along Alabama and northwest Florida beaches.

Double red flags indicate that the Gulf is closed to swimming due to dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents. Entering the water is prohibited, as strong currents can quickly carry swimmers away from shore. While storms may occasionally move across the beaches today, the greatest hazard remains the dangerous surf and rip current threat. The safest option is to stay out of the water and enjoy the beach from the sand.

Never leave children or pets in vehicles. The tropics remain relatively quiet for the Gulf Coast, but there is an area of disturbed weather being monitored off the East Coast of the United States. This system is expected to move northeastward over the open Atlantic during the next several days, where environmental conditions may become somewhat favorable for gradual development.

The National Hurricane Center is giving the disturbance a low chance of tropical development as it remains well away from land. Regardless of development, no impacts are expected for the central Gulf Coast. Bay Minette ice cream shop owners arrested after confrontation over online reviewMobile man charged with murder in shooting death of his girlfriend, MPD says3-year-old dies of heat exposure after being found in vehicle in Clarke County, sheriff confirms





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