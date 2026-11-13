Flooding expected in Seattle's South Park area; how to prepare

Seattle Public Utilities officials are anticipating higher than normal tide levels through Saturday, Nov. 14, and warn community members may see minor flooding in the South Park area.

SPU officials expect higher than normal tide levels through Saturday, Nov. 14.officials are anticipating higher than normal tide levels through Saturday, Nov. 14, and warn community members may see minor flooding in theS Fontanelle StIf you live or own a business in an impacted area, or have experienced flooding in the past, place sandbags around your property.

You can pick up sandbags at these locations:For urgent flooding, sewer backups, broken water pipes or spills, contact Seattle Public Utilities 24/7 Operations Response Center at 386-1800. For emergencies, always call 911. SPU monitors tide levels and the weather throughout the season. The upcoming predicted high tide dates for the 2026–27 season are:Officials warn that elevated tides and significant wave activity may cause hazardous conditions along the Washington coast and inland shorelines.

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A High Surf Advisoryfor the Pacific coastline starting Friday at noon until Saturday at 7 a.m. due to heavy surf and risky beach hazards. Additionally, a Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for coastal sectors and the inland Puget Sound region from Friday morning through the afternoon, driven by high tidal forecasts and severe weather. San Juan County is currently under a Coastal Flood Warning, with officials anticipating potential water inundation reaching up to 3 feet.

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