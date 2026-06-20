Flood watch, strong storms on tap on Saturday for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

Saturday brings a mix of clouds, showers and thunderstorms to much of Florida and Southeast Georgia, and for some, flooding is already a serious concern.

Saturday brings a mix of clouds, showers and thunderstorms to much of Florida and Southeast Georgia, and for some, flooding is already a serious concern.

Showers expected to push east out of the Suwannee Valley, sparking increasing thunderstorm coverage from I-75 all the way to the Atlantic Coast. Heavy downpours with localized rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches Storms will push off the Atlantic Coast late in the afternoon, but scattered showers will linger through sunset and will linger into the late evening hours.

SE GA Flood WatchThunderstorms on Saturday could drop an additional 2 to 3 inches of rain per hour in some spots, making flood conditions along and north of U.S. Highway 82 significantly worse. Saturday’s high temperatures will be held down by cloud cover, topping out in the upper 80s for most inland areas and around 90 degrees near the I-95 corridor and across north-central Florida.

Sunday is the first day of summer — and a hot one Sunday is the first day of summer, and it will feel like it. With highs expected in the mid-90s, the longest day of the year will be hot, hot, hot. The feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits up to 107 in some spots.

Michelle McCormick joined News4Jax in December 2023 and in February 2024, she happily accepted the opportunity to officially join the News4Jax Weather Authority team as the weekend morning meteorologist.

She is a member of both the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.14-year-old killed in Clay County e-bike crash to be laid to rest Friday as familyCamp ‘I Am Special’ gives teens a way to finish Bright Futures volunteer hoursJacksonville woman left with nothing after losing home to fire while she was out of townJSO announces 29 arrests in child predator investigation dubbed ‘Operation Checkmate’Voices of the 904 Ep. 8 - Through acts of service, she bridges community involvement and nonprofitsClay County deputies still searching for man they say tried to attack woman walking dogCynthia Garris reflects on becoming St. Augustine's first Black mayor later this yearNewly released Carrico records raise questions about altered text messages in JEA probeWoman pleads guilty to punching trooper, kicking ICE officer during Jacksonville traffic stopMan accused of stealing Jax Beach Police K-9 truck from secured lot with dog, weapons inside





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