Flood Trapped Dogs Inside Highland Home

Heavy rain caused flooding in a Highland neighborhood, trapping three dogs inside a home. Friends of the homeowners tried to rescue the dogs but were forced to evacuate due to safety concerns.

A powerful downpour inundated a Highland neighborhood Thursday night, causing evacuations and forcing the flooding of a home. Three dogs were trapped inside the property as mud and debris surged down Ypsilantha Street, carving a path through the East Highland neighborhood. The home became submerged while the owners were away. Friends of the family residing in the house rushed to the scene to rescue the dogs as the floodwaters encroached upon the windows.

'He's in Las Vegas for a cheer competition with his daughter and he wasn't anticipating all of this rain,' said Ramona Hernandez, a friend of the homeowner. Those attempting to assist were instructed to evacuate due to the escalating danger. 'We managed to get one of his dogs inside the car with my daughter right now, but he has two other dogs,' Hernandez reported. 'One is in the house. That dog wouldn't come with me. He kind of snapped. The other one is inside the garage.' Hernandez expressed her frustration at being unable to reach the dogs. 'The door is so swollen on the bottom half that I couldn't. I tried my best, my husband tried too, to try to open that door. We just couldn't get it open,' she said. As the evening progressed, the water levels appeared to recede around the house, offering some relief regarding the dogs' safety. Friends of the dog owners hoped to return to the residence on Friday to retrieve their beloved animals





