Floating nuclear plants could supply clean power to Greek islands

A floating nuclear power plant is a nuclear installation in which one or more reactors are integrated into a floating platform or vessel.

Miniature floating nuclear power plants could help Greek islands by supplying power, according to a new study. Such plants could also help decarbonize Greece ’s non-interconnected islands, according to the study by the Deon Policy Institute, ABS, Core Power, and Athlos Energy.

A floating nuclear power plant is a nuclear installation in which one or more reactors are integrated into a floating platform or vessel, designed to generate electricity, heat, and, in some cases, potable water through desalination. They are powered by Small Modular Reactors – smaller-capacity reactors designed to be manufactured as standardized units in factory settings and transported to their deployment sites, according to the study.

It’s also claimed that FNPPs can replace oil-fired units on non-interconnected islands, support port electrification and coastal hubs without straining the grid, and offer relocation flexibility that limits long-termleverage shipyard capacity and regulatory expertise, with approximately 75% of total value added associated with the Balance of Plant—areas where the Greek maritime-industrial base already possesses relevant capabilities. The concept of floating nuclear power plants is not new—the Russian FNPP Akademik Lomonosov has been in commercial operation since 2019, and the sector shares a common technological and regulatory foundation with decades of naval nuclear propulsion experience in military submarines and surface vessels.

“This study shows that FNPPs are not a distant or purely theoretical option for Greece. No fundamental technical or institutional barriers were identified. The real challenge is building the policy, regulatory, financial and social foundations needed for responsible assessment,” said George Laskaris, president of the Deon Policy Institute. It’s also claimed that Greece’s potential deployment of Floating Nuclear Power Plants is increasingly viable but remains constrained more by institutional preparedness and political continuity than by technology.

The study claimed that the FNPP technology is considered mature and commercially credible rather than experimental. It also revealed that no major legal or regulatory barriers were identified, and low emissions and limited land use are significant but remain undercommunicated in public discourse.

“Initial findings shed important light on how FNPPs can be assessed and integrated within existing frameworks, a critical question as the industry moves toward practical deployment. The real challenge before us is integration into policy and regulatory frameworks, and ABS is committed to helping the industry navigate that path,”Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, in a statement ahead of next week’s Posidonia conference in Athens.

Regulatory work remains to be done, and public acceptance must be secured, but otherwise, a floating nuclear plant could be in operation in Greece by 2035-40, according toPrabhat, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, is a tech and defense journalist. While he enjoys writing on modern weapons and emerging tech, he has also reported on global politics and business. He has been previously associated with well-known media houses, including the International Business Times and ANI.





IntEngineering / 🏆 287. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Floating Nuclear Power Plants Greece Nuclear Power Plants Power Plants

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Greek PM Alexis Tsipras Launches New Political Party ELAS Ahead of ElectionsAlexis Tsipras, former left-wing Prime Minister of Greece, launched a new political party named ELAS in front of the Acropolis in Athens, aiming to challenge the current government in next year's elections.

Read more »

Meet the floating animals that call the Great Pacific Garbage Patch home : Short WaveTrash from humans is constantly spilling into the ocean — so much so that there are five gigantic garbage patches in the seas. They hang out at the nexus of the world's ocean currents, changing shape with the waves. The largest is the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

Read more »

Cardiff church breaks ground on senior housing at its campusSaints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church broke ground on a 61-unit senior apartment complex

Read more »

Weekend festivals: New San Jose BBQ & Brews event coming to downtownPlus: Two maker fairs and a Greek Fest drive-thru lane

Read more »