Flo to Receive ASCAP Vanguard Award at 2026 ASCAP London Celebrates Songwriters and Composers Event

FLO, a trio composed of Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer, is set to receive the ASCAP Vanguard Award at the 2026 ASCAP London Celebrates Songwriters and Composers event on June 16. The group has gained recognition in various award ceremonies and has been nominated for several awards.

Stella Quaresma , Renée Downer and Jorja Douglas of Flo are set to receive the ASCAP Vanguard Award at the 2026 ASCAP London Celebrates Songwriters and Composers event on June 16.

The trio's creative achievements have been recognized in various award ceremonies, including the Brit Awards in 2023, where they won the rising star award. They also ranked in the annual BBC Sound of poll that same year.

Additionally, FLO has been nominated for seven BET Awards and three Soul Train Music Awards. The group, composed of Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer, is signed to Island Records and plans to attend the June 16 event. At the event, ASCAP will celebrate its U.K. songwriters and composers who have achieved success in the U.S. for their work in music, TV and film.

The event will also celebrate the U.K. writers of the 2026 song of the year, top Hot Dance / Electronic Song, top box office film of the year and more. ASCAP chairman of the board and president, said in a statement, 'As they continue to build on their remarkable creative achievements, we're proud to honor FLO with the Vanguard Award.





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Flo ASCAP Vanguard Award 2026 ASCAP London Celebrates Songwriters And Compo Jorja Douglas Stella Quaresma Renée Downer

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