Flipz Teams With Elf on the Shelf For a Returning Holiday Snack

Flipz has teamed up with Elf on the Shelf once again to bring back the Sugar Cookie Covered Pretzels limited-time flavor.

Rich milk chocolate combined with salty, crunchy pretzels makes Flipz Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzels a snacking staple and favorite for all occasions. Try our delicious milk chocolate-covered pretzels and satisfy your sweet, salty, and crunchy cravings.

The original elf, with its red and white suit, has been featured in films, on the stage, and even in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. In homes, The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elf serves as a catalyst for joy as each adoptable Scout Elf, complete with a keepsake box and storybook, helps families and communities create priceless memories together through an interactive hide-and-seek game. Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool.

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He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings. Sirius Dice Reveals Magic: The Gathering Mox Spindowns Sirius Dice has a new item specifically for Magic: The Gathering players with their new Mox Spindowns, one of which debuted at MagicCon: Atlanta.

UniVersus has a brand-new publisher, as UVS Games has made the decision to hand the battle-centric card title over to Boss Stage Inc.Wizards of the Coast has made a few announcements on the first day of MagicCon: Atlanta, giving Magic: The Gathering fans some cool news. Swiss Miss​ and Duncan Hines have partnered with Peanuts to bring a few new items to the holiday table, including some new baked goodsRazer dropped two new gaming chairs this week in the form of the Soma Pro and Soma Sensa HD Haptics, offering a unique immersive experience.

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Flipz has teamed up with Elf on the Shelf once again to bring back the Sugar Cookie Covered Pretzels limited-time flavor. Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie in The Daily LITG, 14th November, 2026 Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again.

Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaroundSwiss Miss​ and Duncan Hines have partnered with Peanuts to bring a few new items to the holiday table, including some new baked goodsRazer dropped two new gaming chairs this week in the form of the Soma Pro and Soma Sensa HD Haptics, offering a unique immersive experience. KPop Demon Hunters are hitting the road with the newly announced Golden World Tour, with tickets going on sale on November 18.