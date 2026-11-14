Flights at JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark delayed and canceled after nationwide ground stop

Thousands of travelers across the New York area are waking up to the effects of a nationwide ground stop, with nearly 2,000 flights already canceled across the country on Saturday.

nationwide ground stop The disruptions are being felt at area airports, including Newark Liberty International Airport, as passengers face delays and canceled travel plans. On Friday night, at LaGuardia Airport, one of the nation's busiest transportation hubs, only a handful of international flights were seen arriving as the FAA ordered all flights to stop departing.

Video from LaGuardia around 4:30 p.m. showed aircraft on the runway. About 30 minutes later, roughly a dozen planes were stopped in place as pilots received instructions to return to their gates.

Also read NYC Tornado Warning Issued for Queens and JFK Airport

"Nobody is allowed to leave the ground. If you are on the ground, please return to the gate immediately," pilots were told. Lindsay Tuchman has more from LaGuardia Airport. The FAA said it issued the nationwide ground stop "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.

" "Just to make sure you understand, there is no indication and we have no reason to believe, as of right now, that this was a threat to the United States. This was a telecommunication outage throughout FAA. Out of an abundance of caution, we have grounded all the flights, and all the flights are accounted for," Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

FlightRadar24 data showed a sharp difference in air traffic Friday night compared with the same time a day earlier. While runways sat largely empty, long lines formed inside LaGuardia's terminals.

Advertisement

"They do not take this lightly. This means there is a critical failure with one of the communication systems. We don't know if that means that they are not able to talk to certain aircraft, or it's a problem getting information or data to planes that are taking off," said Sam Sweeney, ABC News transportation producer.

"In the cockpit, once you — if you have a total blackout, so you're not talking to anybody, then you basically review where your flight plan says you're going to go, when you're going to come out of altitude, and you follow that. It's mostly unprecedented as far as normal aviation is concerned, but certainly all pilots in that environment know what to do," Nance said.

Among those affected was Jordan Diaz, a traveler from New York City who said he was headed to South Carolina for his brother's wedding, where he was the best man and carrying the wedding rings.

"Bummed out, bummed out. I told my brother he's going to have to improvise without me, and I'll see him as soon as I can, you know," Diaz said. At Newark Liberty International Airport, the second-busiest airport in the New York area, it was filled with frustrated travelers Friday night as well. Passengers faced confusion at baggage claim as travel plans unraveled.

For some, the disruptions ended long-awaited trips before they even began.

Advertisement

"It's really devastating — you plan something for a couple of months, and you look forward to it and of course when you have children on the west coast it's a real disappointment," said stranded traveler Ron Israelski. Airport departure boards offered little reassurance as travelers searched for answers and alternatives.

"We think this is nuts — it'll take an hour, and they'll fix it. Well apparently not," one traveler said. Emergency crews responding to vessel collision near Port of New Orleans on Mississippi River After flights were canceled, some passengers turned to ride-share services despite soaring prices. Others scrambled to find lodging for the night.

The disruptions also recalled a travel meltdown at Newark Airport just a few months earlier that was caused by a severed fiber-optic cable and a circuit failure. Meanwhile, inside New York's JFK International Airport, people were checking their phones and checking the big boards to see if there was any update on their flights Friday night.

"It was pretty stressful. We came in around 4 and we ended up waiting two and half hours before we were finally able to lock in and get here," said a traveler named Cole, who waited on the tarmac for two and half hours. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said there was no evidence the outage was caused by a cyberattack.

"We didn't lose all telecom. We didn't lose all radar. But that instability, because of abundance of caution and making sure we keep the American flier safe, we did the ground stop," Duffy said. Even after flights resumed, airlines faced the challenge of restoring operations, with some carriers needing to restart systems before returning to normal schedules.

The disruption left airlines confronting what officials described as a massive logistical challenge. This was the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned, according to the Associated Press. Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,