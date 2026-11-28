As airline seats shrink, larger passengers and fellow flyers clash over travelers spilling into neighboring seats. An etiquette expert details the best way to handle tough issues.

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In her view, an aisle seat is best. She also says flight attendants aren’t required to help with midair seating swaps. As economy seats shrink to 17 inches across on some airplanes, flight passengers are clashing over armrests, policies and the space available to them. When taller or wider passengers encroach on a neighbor's space, frustrated travelers are increasingly taking to social media to air grievances.

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PASSENGER SAYS AIRLINE FORCED HER TO BUY SECOND SEAT, SPARKING VIRAL DEBATE OVER 'CUSTOMER OF SIZE' POLICY "I always ask for an aisle seat instead of a middle seat or a window seat because you just never know who you're going to be seated next to," she continued. After being seated next to a"larger passenger" on six out of eight flights, one Reddit user had had enough.