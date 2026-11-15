Flight issues at JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark linger into Sunday after nationwide ground stop

Travelers at New York City-area airports are in for another rough day on Sunday as the FAA works to rebound from a rare nationwide ground stop on Friday.

Travelers at New York City-area airports face another rough day on Sunday as the FAA works to recover from a rare nationwide ground stop on Friday.

As of 7:45 a.m., 33 flights were delayed at John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark airports, while 65 flights were canceled. American Airlines is extending its travel alert and waiving change fees for travel scheduled through Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Also read JFK, LaGuardia, Newark Liberty International airports impacted by nationwide ground stop

"American's recovery from yesterday's FAA nationwide ground stop continues to move forward," the company said in a statement. "All planned cancellations for tonight and tomorrow have now been completed, though some individual flights may still be canceled as we continue working to fully restore the operation. Our focus tonight is on setting up the operation for a strong start tomorrow, with our crews and aircraft positioned to get customers on their way.

" Delta Airlines is encouraging travelers with flexible plans to move their flights to Monday or further out. Overall, more than 6,400 flights were canceled on Saturday, according to FlightAware, on top of more than 9,000 flights canceled on Friday. The FAA said it issued the nationwide ground stop "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.

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""We see zero evidence of anything nefarious, and zero evidence of anything AI-related. So we want to be clear that we have a equipment issue, and we're working through what this defective piece of equipment was," Bedford said. He predicted the air travel schedule would fully recover by Sunday. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the FAA does not believe the failure in communications that led to a nationwide ground stop on Friday was the result of a cyber attack.

"In at least one of our remote FAA locations, a contractor was doing routine maintenance to switch telecommunication lines from old copper wire, and they were bringing it over to fiber," Duffy said during a press conference Saturday. Duffy said this transfer from copper to fiber has been happening in the U.S. for decades, saying virtually every single institution in America has gone from copper to fiber, from analog to digital.

"Either through contractor error or a faulty piece of equipment, that router that was being replaced as we switched from from copper to fiber, it started flooding other routers in our air traffic control system. So specifically, we had over 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds, and what that did was gave us issues with our our communication with airplanes, and it also caused some disruption with our radar feeds," Duffy said.

"Once we were able to isolate the work that was being done at this remote location, all of our systems came back online, so we don't believe this was cyber at all. This was an FAA system that didn't meet, didn't meet the moment," Duffy said. New York Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement saying: "America's airspace ground to a halt yesterday, leaving thousands of flights canceled and travelers stranded across the country.

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More than 3,500 planes were already in the air as radar and communications systems faltered. We're fortunate no lives were lost.

"From chronic air traffic controller shortages to repeated communications breakdowns, serious lapses in our aviation system have become a pattern on Sean Duffy's watch. "Through it all, he's been more focused on starring in his own reality show than addressing the crisis at his agency. "With millions of Americans preparing to travel for the holidays, families deserve answers and confidence in the safety of our skies.

Congress must launch a full investigation to determine what went wrong and ensure it never happens again. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are waiving change fees through Saturday, with United also waiving fare differences. Southwest Airlines is allowing passengers to rebook at no additional cost through Monday. Travelers are encouraged to check directly with their airline and review the status of their itinerary before heading to the airport as carriers continue working to minimize delays and cancellations.

The disruption marked the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,