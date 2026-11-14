Flight disruptions persist as airlines recover from nationwide FAA ground stop

Air travel remained disrupted on Saturday as airlines struggled to recover from a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop that paused U.S. departures for more than four hours.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: A person sleeps next to their luggage during delays and cancellations at LaGuardia airport on November 13, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday ordered a nationwide ground stop on all departing flights "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.

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"The FAA lifted the order on Friday around 8:15 p.m. More than 2,500 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. had been canceled on Saturday, with hundreds more delayed, according to FlightAware data. The effects could continue for days as airlines rearrange schedules and reposition planes and staff, with U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that restarting normal operations would take time, with airlines warning customers to expect lingering delays and cancellations as they worked through the backlog.

Duffy, along with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, blamed the country's air traffic control system operates on decades-old analog equipment that "simply cannot compete with the demands of the 21st century.

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" Duffy said technicians rebooted the system and urged Congress to fund an overhaul, which he estimated would cost $50 billion. Duffy said the failure was not linked to the FAA's AI-supported Strategic Management of Airspace system, which expanded to all 22 air route traffic control centers on Tuesday, which was three days before the ground stop The disruption prompted widespread cancellations and diversions, leaving aircraft and crews out of position.

The FAA said international departures were managed case by case, while flights already airborne were allowed to land. The agency also said technicians tested systems before allowing flights to resume"There is nothing that indicates a cyberattack as of right now -- but we are not ready to completely rule it out," Mullin said.

"This underscores the need for Congress to fund the modernization of these ancient systems. " Passengers were urged to check with their airlines before going to the airport. Duffy said he expects systems to return to normal before Thanksgiving travel.

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