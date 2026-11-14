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Flight delays, impacts at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

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Flight delays, impacts at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport
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A ton of air travel has come to a sudden stop after the FAA grounded all departing flights. Why? What's happening at the Atlanta airport?

That's what happened on Friday, with the directive instructing all departing aircrafts to remain on the ground until further notice due to communication issues. The airport reported the news on social media with a brief post at 4:28 p.m. announcing all departures are temporarily suspended and that airport officials will provide updates as they become available.shows departures essentially stopped at 3:38 p.m. with just two planes flying out since then.

The airport has seen a total of 728 delays and 353 cancellations today. Details are limited on the exact nature, but officials have said there was a communication issue affecting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there is no indication that this is part of a cyberattack.

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Some limited international flights have been allowed to fly, but there is no date or time as to when this will end. An NBC journalist reporting live from Orlando International Airport on Friday night said an airport official told him, to anyone with flight planned for tonight or tomorrow morning, they should just stay home. Miguel Legoas is a Deep South Connect Team Reporter for USA Today. Find him on Instagram @miguelegoas and email at

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