In TODAY.com’s Expert Tip of the Day, a trainer shares her favorite exercises you can do at the airport to boost circulation and combat travel stress.

If you’re one of the millions of Americans planning to travel by air for the holidays, there’s a decent chance you may encounter flight delays or cancellations.

Between severe weather, system outages and ground stops, air travel seems more chaotic than ever lately. These disruptions leave many passengers stressed and stranded in terminals. When you’re stuck at the airport, it can be tempting to sit and doom scroll or find the nearest bar to blow off steam.

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However, moving your body is one of the best ways to keep busy before your flight, says Start TODAY trainer and TODAY contributor Stephanie Mansour. A little exercise can help you feel better, inside and out, on the worst of travel days. It can be hard to prioritize fitness on busy travel days.

“I often find myself at the airport having scrambled to get out the door and forgoing my workout,” says Mansour. So if you find yourself with extra time to kill due to flight delays or a long layover, try squeezing in a mini workout with these 5 simple, airport-friendly exercises:Moving your body before a flight — whether it’s stretching, strength training or walking — has physical and mental benefits, says Mansour.

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Stretching the legs, glutes and lower back can help ease tension and stiffness from sitting for long periods. Walking is an easy, accessible cardio exercise to move the body and combat boredom while stuck in airport limbo.

“I’ve been encouraging my clients for decades to get more steps in at the airport,” says Mansour. “Walking for just five minutes can give you a boost of feel-good endorphins, get your heart rate up, improve circulation, burn calories and just make you feel good before sitting for a long time on the plane,” she explains. All of these airport exercises can also reduce travel-related stress and anxiety.

“Mentally, you’re focusing on the present moment with your body,” says Mansour. You can perform all five exercises as part of a full-body routine, or try one or two depending the time you have and your energy levels.

“I like to find an empty area...and use a chair as if it was a bench at the gym,” says Mansour. With your back to the chair, put one foot up on a chair and bend into the front knee, stretching the back legs and hip flexors into an elevated runner’s lunge. Hold for up to one minute, breathing deeply, and switch sides.

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Sit down on the seat and cross your right ankle over the left knee, flexing the right foot and leaning forward to stretch the right glute. Hold for 30-60 seconds and switch sides. Do 10 regular squats while looking out the window at the planes. To make it more challenging, stand with your legs wider than shoulder width, turn your toes out, and do 10 more sumo squats.

“I also encourage people to tie a gratitude practice to their workout to help them focus on being positive rather than worried or stressed about delays,” says Mansour.series is all about simple strategies to make life a little easier. Every Monday through Friday, different qualified experts share their best advice on diet, fitness, heart health, mental wellness and more. Caroline Kee is a health reporter at TODAY based in New York City.

She covers a range of medical news, consumer health, and wellness topics.