Flight Club introduces Flight Packs, a new chance-based buying experience featuring rare verified sneakers.

Arriving just in time for the holidays, Flight Packs allows buyers to choose between two different tiers of packs. Rather than keeping the possibilities fully shrouded in mystery, Flight Packs emphasizes transparency by showing the full lineup of sneakers available in each pack as well as the exact odds breakdown for each pair.

A Ton of Rare New York Knicks-Themed Sneakers Are up for Grabs for Only $5 Each After opening a pack, buyers will see the sneakers contained inside along with their current market value. The customers can then choose to have the shoes shipped directly to their door or sell it back for 100 percent of its market value inThe Goat Group-owned sneaker source says that Flight Packs is intended to bring a transparent, value-focused buying experience to the market with upfront odds, verified product and the option for an instant full market buy-back.

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“The reveal is a surprise, but the odds are never a mystery,” Flight Club said in a press release. Here’s exactly how it works. Customers can first review the pack odds to see which is best-suited for them. Packs are then digitally opened, instantly revealing the pair of sneakers inside as well as their current market value.

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After choosing to have the sneakers shipped or receive the full market value in Flight Club credit, buyers can then use their earnings to try their luck again or spend it on something else entirely from the marketplace’s vast selection. In related news, Goat is currently hosting special daily holiday drops on its platform through Nov. 27. This holiday launch platform replaces the marketplace’s usual Black Friday promotion and includes some of the year’s most in-demand styles including