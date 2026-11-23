There are many little things passengers do that inadvertently bother flight attendants. This seemingly innocent request happens after meal service has ended.

Despite once being considered one of the most glamorous careers someone could have, being a flight attendant isn't what it used to be. Over the years, we've seen passengers get more and more unruly in their behavior and, even worse, act so entitled that it's surprising more flight attendants don't pull a Steven Slater.

That's the JetBlue flight attendant who, in August 2010, cursed out a passenger, grabbed two beers from the beverage cart, and slid out of the plane via the evacuation slide. After all, there really is only so much one can take before they snap. It's with this in mind that it's important to do your best to make your flight not just smooth for yourself, but for the crew too. The best way to do that is to avoid.

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One example of this is requesting a meal after the meal service has been completed. While it might seem like an innocent move to ask for a meal after the service is over, especially if you were asleep when food was offered, it really isn't.

In fact, when it comes to, asking for your meal after everyone else has been fed is a big no-no. You're not just disrupting the schedule the crew needs to adhere to, but you could also be interrupting their time to rest, as they scurry to find a meal for you, and then heat it up, if it's supposed to be served hot. So, instead of being that passenger, there are better ways to handle this situation.

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When someone misses out on their meal during a flight, it's usually for one of two reasons. The first, of course, is that they were asleep during meal service, and flight attendants are specifically instructed not to wake up passengers – especially as.

The second reason could be that they weren't particularly hungry when the food cart came by, which is understandable, but it also doesn't give anyone the right to create their own meal schedule on a plane with hundreds of people.

"We have 300 passengers here," one flight attendant said onIf you plan on sleeping for the bulk of your flight but don't want to miss your meal, then let a flight attendant know you give them permission to wake you up. Some airlines, like United Arab Emirates, have stickers that you can put on the top of your seat to communicate your needs during the food service. You can even get something similar for yourself: these, board the flight prepared.

That means having enough snacks and water packed for your trip, just in case you fall asleep and miss the meal.