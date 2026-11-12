Flight Attendants Call Some Crew Members ‘Slam-clickers’—Here’s What It Means

Aviation professionals explain why some crew members prefer to stay inside their hotel rooms rather than explore a destination—and how the unusual nickname originated.

We’ve all been there. You’ve had a long day at work, you’re behind on your sleep, and the last thing you want to do when you’re finally off the clock is socialize or be active.

Your bed and your favorite television show are calling. Flight attendants experience this feeling as well—and, as it turns out, there’s an actual term for it. You may hear them called “slam-clickers” by other members of the crew. , slam-click can also be used as a verb.

Also read Ontario Airport Flight Evacuated After Gamer's Call of Duty Chat Mistaken for Bomb Threat

“Slam-click refers to the slamming and clicking of a hotel room door during a layover, essentially saying they’re going straight to their room and aren’t planning to leave,” Justin Crabbe, a commercial pilot based in Canada and the CEO and founder of. “Sometimes crews need to slam-click to meet crew duty regulations; other times it’s said just informally, as they might be quite tired.

”, a content creator and a Delta flight attendant with more than 40 years of experience, also confirms the validity of the phrase. In a“Slam-click is when a flight attendant gets to layover, and they close the door and slam the door and then click the lock to close it... and then you never see them again for the whole layover,” she says in the video. But, she adds, slam-clickers “always surprise” her.

Advertisement

“Obviously, if you’ve had a long day and a short layover, you’re gonna go to bed and not go out,” she continues. “But… we have some fantastic layovers sometimes the flight attendants never even go out of the room, which just baffles me… There is so much to see and do in almost any city. ” Slam-click is far from the only turn of phrase used by flight attendants and pilots. Air pocket is used to casually talk about turbulence.

Codeare those crew members who are catching rides on aircraft to get to another airport to help with staffing shortages, disrupted schedules, or assignment covers.