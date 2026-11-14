Flight affected by the nationwide ground stop? Here are rebooking and refund options

A ground stop was issued for departing flights across the United States on Friday, with officials citing “extraordinary circumstances” stemming from communications problems at regional air traffic control centers.

for departing flights across the United States on Friday, with officials citing “extraordinary circumstances” stemming from communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. The rare move led to widespread delays, frustration and uncertainty among travelers, some of whom remained stranded at airports.

While the ground stop was lifted Friday evening, travelers affected by the disruptions may be wondering what options they have. Here’s a look at what each airline is offering. American Airlines is waiving change fees for travelers affected by the nationwide ground stop at 21 U.S. airports. The waiver applies to tickets purchased by Nov. 12 for travel Nov. 13-14, allowing eligible passengers to rebook for Nov. 13-17 without changing their origin or destination.

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Changes must be made by Nov. 14, and passengers must remain in the same cabin or pay any fare difference. Delta issued a systemwide travel waiver for passengers traveling Friday and Saturday. Travelers can change their flights at no additional cost or cancel for an eCredit. Rebooked travel must depart by Nov. 21 to avoid a fare difference.

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Travelers with itineraries from Friday through Sunday can adjust their plans without a change fee. Origin and destination cities cannot be changed, and fare differences may apply. Cancellations will generally be issued as a travel credit, minus applicable cancellation fees and carrier charges.

Travelers with tickets purchased by Nov. 12 for travel Nov. 13-14 can rebook without change fees or fare differences on a United flight departing through Nov. 20, as long as they keep the same cabin and origin and destination cities. Travelers who cancel or don’t take their trip are eligible for a full refund.