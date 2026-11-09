Fleur East Criticizes Parenting Double Standards and Shares Motherhood Journey

Singer Fleur East discusses the unfair 'mum guilt' culture, her co-parenting split with husband Marcel Badiane-Robin, and her new partnership with SMA Nutrition for a unique baby sound project.

Pop star Fleur East has publicly challenged the pervasive double standards surrounding modern parenting, highlighting the disproportionate burden of 'mum guilt' that mothers frequently carry. The thirty-nine-year-old presenter and singer shared these insights while discussing the complex logistics of balancing a high-profile career with raising her daughter, Nova, who was born in March two thousand twenty-four.

Criticizing Asymmetric Parental Expectations

Fleur East explicitly voiced her frustration regarding the societal tendency to scrutinize mothers for their time away from their children while rarely holding fathers to the same standard. She pointed out that whenever she is out attending work events or social engagements, observers frequently inquire about her daughter's whereabouts, implicitly questioning her maternal duties.

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Conversely, the radio host noted that when her husband, Marcel Badiane-Robin, is looking after their child, no similar inquiries are directed at him. This observation underscores her argument that there is only one person expected to provide constant updates or care logs, despite the fact that Nova has two parents equally responsible for her creation and upbringing.

East emphasized that the division of labor within her household is shared, yet the external perception remains skewed toward blaming mothers for working. She stated that she attempts to ignore these intrusive questions, focusing instead on the quality of her interactions with her child rather than the sheer quantity of hours logged.

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Strategies for Quality Time and Mental Presence

To combat feelings of inadequacy, Fleur East employs a strategy centered on being fully present during the limited time she has with Nova. She recalled advice from someone who suggested that the intention behind parenting time matters more than the duration spent together. This philosophy guides her approach to daily routines and caregiving responsibilities.

For instance, when East is scheduled for bedtime duties four times a week, she ensures her mobile phone is completely away from her. She dedicates this time entirely to reading books, getting Nova into bed, and providing affection, believing that such focused attention creates lasting memories for her daughter.

She argued that children remember the emotional connection and quality of interaction rather than the specific number of hours a parent is physically present. This mindset allows her to manage her career as a broadcaster and entrepreneur without succumbing to the paralyzing effects of guilt, as long as she is engaged and attentive during her allotted family time.

Building a Support Network for Family Balance

Successfully juggling her roles as a radio host for the weekday Hits Radio Breakfast Show alongside co-hosts James Barr and Will Best, and as a co-founder of the natural haircare brand Kurl Kitchen, requires a robust support system. East credited her ability to function to her reliance on a 'village' of family members and friends who assist with childcare.

The support network includes her mother, her sister Keshia, her mother-in-law, and various aunts, who step in whenever East and Marcel Badiane-Robin need to work. This collective effort ensures that Nova is always cared for by trusted individuals, allowing her parents to fulfill their professional obligations without compromising their child's well-being.

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During the initial weeks following Nova's birth, this community was even more vital. East revealed that family members initially handled all aspects of care, to the point where she had not changed a nappy in the first five days. Although she felt embarrassed by her lack of practical experience, she recognized the value of that time for her own mental recovery and adjustment to motherhood.

Future Family Goals and Business Collaborations

Looking ahead, Fleur East expressed a strong desire to expand her family and hopes that her daughter will grow up with a sibling. She drew parallels to her own close relationship with her sister, describing her as her best friend, and expressed a wish to provide that same bond for Nova.

While she and Marcel Badiane-Robin are open to having another child, they remain deeply grateful for their current blessing. East emphasized that parenthood is not guaranteed and that they do not take their one child for granted, focusing instead on being positive role models who demonstrate the rewards of hard work and determination.

In a separate professional venture, Fleur East has partnered with SMA Nutrition to launch a creative initiative called Tummy Talent. The project aims to find Britain's smallest band by capturing the natural digestive sounds of babies, such as rumbles, gurgles, and squeaks, to create a new musical track.

Research conducted by SMA Nutrition indicates that eighty percent of adults are unaware of the variety of sounds a baby's tummy can produce. Furthermore, only thirty-five percent of parents recognize that these noises are a normal part of digestion. East joined the campaign to help raise awareness about infant digestion while showcasing the unique musical potential of newborn biology.