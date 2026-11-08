Fleur East Condemns Parenting Double Standards and Shares Motherhood Truths

Singer Fleur East criticizes societal mum guilt while balancing her radio career and haircare brand. She discusses support systems, future family plans, and a new music collaboration with SMA Nutrition.

British singer and radio presenter Fleur East has publicly addressed the unequal expectations placed on mothers, highlighting the frustration she feels regarding parenting double standards. The 39-year-old star, who first gained widespread recognition as a finalist on The X Factor, argues that society consistently attributes child-rearing anxieties to mothers while ignoring fathers.

Frustration Over Maternal Guilt Culture

East explicitly criticized the phenomenon of one-sided parental anxiety during a recent interview, stating she is deeply annoyed that mothers bear the burden of guilt while fathers are exempt from similar judgment. She explained that when she is out managing her professional responsibilities, people frequently ask where her daughter is located. In contrast, she noted that no one ever asks her husband, Marcel Badiane-Robin, where the baby is when he is in charge.

Also read Amanda Platell Condemns Burnham and Miliband for Protecting Russell Brand Before Rape Conviction

She emphasized that her daughter, Nova, was created by two people, yet the default assumption remains that the mother is the primary caregiver. East pointed out that this bias persists even when her husband is handling childcare duties alone. She has learned to ignore these intrusive questions to maintain her mental well-being and focus on her actual parenting role.

Quality Time Over Quantity Metrics

Despite her busy schedule, East prioritizes the quality of her interactions with Nova over the sheer volume of time spent together. She recalled being told that intention matters more than duration, a philosophy she has fully adopted. Whether she manages four bedtime routines or fewer in a week, she ensures she is completely present during those moments.

Advertisement

This presence involves strict digital boundaries, such as keeping her phone away while reading books to her daughter. She believes that being emotionally available and giving full attention during these windows creates stronger, more lasting memories for the child. Her approach focuses on deep connection rather than measurable hours of care.

Support Network and Community Reliance

East credits her ability to juggle a high-profile media career with motherhood to a robust support system, describing it as tapping into her village. She works as the host of the weekday Hits Radio Breakfast Show alongside co-hosts James Barr and Will Best, a role that demands significant daytime availability. To manage this, she relies heavily on family members, including her mother, her sister Keshia, and her mother-in-law.

Keshia is not only a familial support but also a business partner, as the two co-run the natural curly haircare brand Kurl Kitchen, which is available in Boots stores nationwide. East explained that if her immediate family is unavailable, she turns to aunts and friends. This communal approach allowed her to rest during the early weeks after Nova's birth in March 2024, though she eventually insisted on participating in tasks like diaper changes to build confidence.

Future Family Aspirations and Mentorship

Looking ahead, East expressed a desire to expand her family, hoping to give Nova the experience of having a sibling similar to the bond she shares with her own sister. She views this companionship as a beautiful gift worth pursuing. However, she remains deeply grateful for their current blessing and acknowledges that parenthood is not guaranteed for everyone.

Advertisement

East hopes her career trajectory will serve as a testament to Nova that hard work yields rewards. By demonstrating that professional ambitions and motherhood can coexist, she aims to inspire her daughter to pursue any dream with determination. Additionally, East is currently collaborating with SMA Nutrition on a project called Tummy Talent, which seeks to record the digestive sounds of British babies to create a unique musical track.