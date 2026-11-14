Fleur East Backs Will Best to Win Strictly Come Dancing After BBC Exit

Fleur East reveals her support for Will Best to win Strictly Come Dancing after being axed from the BBC show. Read about her reactions to the new presenting team.

Fleur East has publicly declared her support for Will Best to win the glitterball trophy on Strictly Come Dancing. The radio presenter and singer made the endorsement after confirming she no longer holds an official role within the BBC franchise. Her statement marks a significant shift from her previous position as a co-host on the companion program It Takes Two.

Revealing Bias After Hosting Exit

East, 39, was removed from her co-hosting duties on It Takes Two following two series. She subsequently learned she would not be considered for the main Strictly Come Dancing presenting role. This occurred after the departure of longtime hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. Now that the new season has passed its midpoint, East shared her personal preference with the Daily Mail. She stated that Will Best is her favorite contestant to win.

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The radio star explained that her previous impartiality was bound by her employment contract. East worked closely with Best on the Hits Radio Breakfast show. This professional connection allowed her to witness his dance progress firsthand. She noted that she was never previously allowed to show bias toward any contestant on the show.

Best Impresses Judges With Buswell

Will Best has received positive feedback from the panel of judges in recent weeks. He is partnered with professional dancer Dianne Buswell for the current series. East highlighted Best's rapid improvement and dedication to his routines. She emphasized that he deserves victory given his current personal circumstances.

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The presenter pointed out that Best recently became a father. She described him as managing a high volume of professional responsibilities simultaneously. East urged viewers to vote for him, stating he is doing twenty thousand jobs. She believes his hard work and recent life changes make him a deserving candidate for the title.

Reactions To New Presenting Line-Up

East also commented on the new presenting trio comprising Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe, and Josh Widdicombe. Fans have frequently criticized the group for an awkward on-screen dynamic. East described the lineup as completely unexpected and unpredictable. She expressed happiness that the BBC chose not to stick with traditional choices.

She defended Johannes Radebe, calling him her friend. Radebe is a former professional dancer on the show. East noted that this is his first proper hosting job. She observed that he has warmed up significantly since the series began. He now dances with contestants when they enter the stage.

East believes Radebe's authentic personality is finally visible to the audience. She felt he was initially restrained but is now getting comfortable. She also praised Emma Willis and Josh Widdicombe for their distinct energy. East argued that a show with over two decades of history requires fresh changes. She stated that she is enjoying the new dynamic on screen.

Disappointment Over Career Decisions

The news of East's removal from It Takes Two broke in June. A source told The Sun that East kept the decision private for as long as possible. She shared the news only with close friends after the fact. The source described East as being in denial and deeply upset by the choice.

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The BBC reportedly made these changes to give the show a fresh feel. East later admitted she had been lying to herself about being fine. She discussed her feelings on the Hits Radio Breakfast Show with co-hosts Will Best and James Barr. She recalled initially telling herself she would be happy for whoever replaced Daly and Winkleman.

East confessed that she was actually bothered by not being considered for the main job. She called it okay to admit disappointment when faced with an incredible career opportunity. She described Strictly Come Dancing as an amazing show. She acknowledged that she wanted the position despite her initial public acceptance.

Balancing Motherhood With Career

East also opened up about the challenges of balancing motherhood with her career. She welcomed a daughter named Nova with her husband Marcel Badiane-Robin. The couple had the baby in March 2024. East used this personal milestone to discuss parenting double standards.

She highlighted the difficulties of juggling high-profile work with newborn care. East noted that society often judges working mothers differently than fathers. She used her platform to advocate for more equitable views on parenting. Her comments reflect a broader conversation about work-life balance in the media industry.