A fly whose larvae eat living flesh has now spread to a second Texas county.

A flesh-eating parasite that was wiped out in the U.S. decades ago has turned up in two more locations in Texas, raising fresh alarm about the government’s ability to contain an outbreak that threatens the country’s cattle supply.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed two new cases of the New World screwworm—a fly whose larvae burrow into and devour the living tissue of warm-blooded animals—in a calf and a dog found hundreds of miles apart in separate Texas counties. That brings the total confirmed U.S. cases to four since the pest was first detected last week.

“While we address these instances that require immediate attention, and continue to sample suspected cases, we are simultaneously working to eradicate the pest entirely,” said Dudley Hoskins, the USDA’s marketing and regulatory undersecretary. The screwworm was eliminated from the U.S. in the 1960s but resurfaced in Mexico in late 2024 after decades of containment at the southern end of Panama. The government’s primary weapon against it is breeding sterile male flies to mate with wild females, which only mate once.

The USDA is also building a fly factory in Texas to ramp up that effortA Hawaiian surfer has recalled the harrowing moment an 8-foot shark attacked him, tearing flesh off his legs before he bravely battled back to shore. Koa Smith, 38, was surfing off Oahu’s South Shore on May 30 when he suddenly felt himself being pulled from behind.

“It really did feel like somebody just came from behind, grabbed my ankle and pulled,” he toldWhen he turned, he saw the predator—which he believes was was a Galapagos shark. The attack left Smith with a deep 10-inch wound on his left calf and a 5-inch gash on his right foot.

“The whole side of my calf is pretty much wide open,” he said. Despite the severity of his injuries, Smith broke free, paddled to shore, and crawled onto the sand while calling for help. Bystanders rushed to assist and contacted emergency services. He has since undergone multiple surgeries at The Queen’s Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Officials confirmed two aggressive 8-foot sharks were seen in the area on the day of the attack and have warned people to stay out of the water until further notice.selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. If you’re looking to spice up your summer, Smile Makers has you covered. Known for its ergonomic, luxury sex toys, Smile Makers offers a wide range of premium options for solo and partnered play alike.

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Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling depart All Saints' Church following their wedding on June 6, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints' Church in Kemble today. Peter Phillips, 48, and Harriet Sperling, 45, unveiled their royal portraits on Monday, just days after their June wedding.

The first portrait shows the couple at their wedding venue, All Saints Church, in a village in Gloucestershire, England, on June 6. Sperling wore a lace-covered Emilia Wickstead gown, custom Jimmy Choo heels, a tiara, earrings, and her engagement ring. Phillips wore a black suit with a light blue vest and striped pants. The second portrait captured the happy couple in the conservatory at Gatcombe Park, the home of Peter Phillips’ mother, Princess Anne, where the reception was held.

The newly married couple were first spotted together in May 2024 while attending the Badminton Horse Trials together. They got engaged in August 2025 and announced their wedding date earlier this year. This is both Phillips and Sperling’s second marriages. Phillips was previously married to Autumn Kelly from 2008 to 2021, with whom she shares two teenage daughters.

He is the first of Queen Elizabeth’s eight grandchildren to remarry. Sperling, a National Health Service nurse, shares a daughter with her ex-husband, fitness instructor Antonio St. John Sperling. A hiking trip in Montana’s Glacier National Park turned into a nightmare when a grizzly bear mauled and dragged a California man after a sudden encounter on a popular trail.

Daniel Crago, 32, was nearing the end of a hike on the Grinnell Glacier Trail on May 28 when he spotted what appeared to be a small bear. Moments later, he realized a much larger grizzly was just yards away on the mountainside above him. Before he could reach his bear spray, the animal charged. The bear clamped onto Crago’s right arm and dragged him an estimated 20 to 30 feet before releasing him.

Other hikers rushed to assist, with one doctor applying a tourniquet while others called for emergency help and tried to keep the bear at a distance. Crago was airlifted to a hospital and has since undergone multiple surgeries. Park officials believe loud rushing water may have prevented both the hiker and the bear from noticing each other before the attack. Several nearby areas remain closed because of heightened bear activity.

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My skin has been especially red and sensitive lately thanks to seasonal allergies, and these feel as though they’re strengthening my skin barrier rather than breaking it down. Plus, while it’s still early, I’ve noticed that the “halo” sun spots along my temples seem less pronounced. Dullness has also been a top concern for me lately, and after just one use, my skin looked visibly brighter, more radiant, and noticeably healthier.

In fact, I had a facial booked last week to help revive my lackluster complexion, and I ended up canceling it. Grammy-winning songwriter Talay Riley, real name Mark Orabiyi, has died after a double stabbing in east London. The 35-year-old was found with fatal knife wounds in a garden in Silvertown shortly after 9 a.m. on June 5. Emergency services rushed him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Orabiyi worked as a songwriter and producer on major international hits for artists including Dua Lipa, Khalid, Zendaya, HER, Kehlani and Flo, contributing to songs such as “Young Dumb & Broke,” “Who Do You Love,” “Lights On” and “Walk Like This. ” A second man, in his 20s, was also stabbed during the incident and remains in hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Police initially arrested three people on suspicion of murder.

One 27-year-old man has since been released on bail, while a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have been released with no further action. Several stars, including Stormzy, have paid tribute to Orabiyi.

“I’m sorry bro,” Stormzy wrote. Shocking footage has emerged showing a plane crashing and bursting into flames moments after takeoff in the Dominican Republic. Both the pilot and co-pilot were killed after the Gulfstream G200 Galaxy executive jet crashed at La Romana International Airport on Sunday. The plane was heading to Texas to pick up MLB legend Yadier Molina when it reported issues and turned back to try to land.

No passengers were on board the plane, the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation confirmed in a statement. A video showing the moment of the crash and the ensuing huge fireball has gone viral on social media. Molina, who spent his entire professional MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals, paid tribute to the two pilots who lost their lives in an Instagram story.

“My condolences to the pilots and their families. This plane was on its way to pick up me, my family, and friends in Texas to return to Puerto Rico,” Molina wrote.

“This is all so heartbreaking. ” An investigation has been launched into the crash. Molina was a two-time World Series winner with the Cardinals and is also a 10-time MLB All-Star catcher. Falling fertility rates have been connected to the rise of cellphone use.

Plummeting global birth rates have long been a mystery, but now researchers in two separate papers have found evidence suggesting that the rise of cell connectivity could explain the decline. One was published on Monday, and the other in May, and both saw that falling fertility rates, which began in 2007, coincided with the launch of the iPhone.

“Whatever caused it was something global—something that arrived in roughly the same form in all of these places at roughly the same time,” said the second study’s authors, University of Cincinnati economics professor Hernan Moscoso Boedo and Ph. D student Nathan Hudson. One of the papers, published in the, found that half of the fall in birth rates between 2007 and 2011 was due to the iPhone, and was mostly seen among people 15 to 24.

As for what it is about the use of phones that may have caused the decline remains to be seen, but there are several theories, including less face-to-face social interaction, more pornography, and better sexual and contraceptive education. Hudson Williams poses on the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Colestar Hudson Williams is on thin ice after a photo from his past resurfaced on social media.

The photo shows Williams with black marker drawings all over his body, including what appears to be a swastika on his forehead. However, the Canadian actor, 25, wasn’t aware of what was drawn on him at the time, several sources close to Williams told.

The sources told the tabloid that the marker drawings, which appeared on his body and clothes, were part of a high school “campout” tradition where inebriated teens drew offensive imagery on each other to elicit a reaction.

“The markings do not and have never reflected Hudson’s beliefs, values, or character‚" a friend of Williams told the outlet. Multiple sources told TMZ that the actor “deeply regrets” the photo and “understands the hurt and disappointment” that it has caused, adding that “it’s completely unexcusable. ” Williams shot to stardom as Shane Hollander in HBO Max’s queer hockey romance.

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REUTERS/Jeenah MoonOne person is in custody after a stabbing incident at New York City’s Penn Station left five people injured just after 7 p.m. on Sunday night. A senior law enforcement official who spoke to NBC New York said that the person, who is believed to have mental health issues, was taken into custody by Amtrak police. While the investigation is in its early stages, the official said there do not appear to be any signs of terrorism.

The New York City Fire Department said that of the five people injured in the incident, one was seriously injured, two were moderately injured, and two others suffered minor injuries. All five victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Sources who spoke tourging people to avoid the area, and traffic delays, road closures, and significant disruptions are expected around Penn Station as emergency operations continue.

The incident took place on the eve of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, which will be held at Madison Square Garden directly above Penn Station, and at which President Donald Trump will beStacey King, a sports broadcaster and former basketball champion, has died at age 59, the Chicago Bulls announced Sunday. King began his professional career at the Bulls, having been drafted sixth from Oklahoma in 1989.

He played alongside NBA superstars Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in the Bulls back-to-back title wins from 1991 to 1993. After finishing out his playing career at the Timberwolves, Heat, Celtics and Mavericks, King returned to Chicago to anchor Bulls TV broadcasts.

“Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history,” Bulls owner and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades — first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans,” Reinsdorf said.

“We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion that he brought to our organization, our broadcasts, and our fans every day. ”poured in on social media on Sunday, highlighting his commentating and his ball-playing skills. No cause of death was provided.





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