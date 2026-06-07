Flesh-eating parasite confirmed in US after decades, Alabama officials monitoring

A flesh-eating parasite not seen in the U.S. in decades has been confirmed twice in Texas. But, officials say they’ve been preparing for this scenario for well over a year.

) - A flesh-eating parasite not seen in the U.S. in decades has been confirmed twice in Texas. But, officials say they’ve been preparing for this scenario for well over a year.

The New World screwworm is a parasitic fly whose larvae feed on the living flesh of warm-blooded animals, including livestock, pets, and in rare cases, people. Any open wound is a potential target.

“Those larvae are actually feeding on living tissue. That’s a pretty agonizing state to be in,” said Dr. Tony Frazier, Alabama state veterinarian. Officials have been watching the pest move north through Mexico since Nov. 2024. The USDA closed the border to all livestock imports from Mexico in June 2025.

“You can’t control more than likely how this incursion happened, through wildlife. That’s an impossible thing to really control,” Frazier said. Frazier said the parasite could spread rapidly as millions of cattle and livestock are moved across the country daily.

“It could be in Alabama, tomorrow, Kansas. Easy. Now as that larvae completes its life cycle all along the way, some of those larvae can be just falling out into the environment,” he said.

However, Department of Agriculture officials say they are prepared and want to stress that this is not a food safety issue, but an animal health issue. A flesh-eating parasite not seen in the U.S. in decades has been confirmed twice in Texas. But officials say, they’ve been preparing for this scenario for well over a year. Screwworm was eradicated in the U.S. in the 1960s, but the last outbreak set the cattle market back hundreds of millions of dollars.

Officials say this time, they have a plan.

“We have prepared for this. We’re ready for this. And so now that it’s here, we’re just going to put that plan into place,” said Erin Beasley with the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association.

“If we look at the differences between when New World screwworm was eradicated in the 60s and where we are today, we have completely different technologies and abilities to treat for screwworm. It’s not untreatable,” Beasley said. Part of the plan includes releasing sterile male flies into affected zones to break the pest’s life cycle, a technique that worked before.

“USDA has already leaned forward to release those sterile flies when we didn’t even have a detection,” Frazier said. State agriculture officials say farmers and ranchers should watch their animals closely and keep any open wounds clean and covered.

“If you see something, say something. Odd-looking fly larvae that you see on a living animal, call your veterinarian,” Frazier said. Alabama’s state veterinarian confirms there are no cases in the state and surveillance is active statewide. Anyone who spots anything suspicious on their animals should contact their local veterinarian or the Alabama Department of Agriculture.

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Screwworm Livestock Cattle Flesh Eating Larve Fly Animals Wbrc Wbrc News Wbrc Fox6 News Wbrc Fox 6 News Wbrc 6 News Wbrc 6News Myfoxal Screwworm Texas Screwworm What Is A Screwworm Alabama Vet Abby Haymond Abby Haymond Abby Haymond Wbrc Wbrc Abby Haymond Abby Haymond Reporter Reporter Abby Haymond Dr. Tony Frazier Dr. Tony Frazier Vet New World Screwworm Usda United States Department Of Agriculture Department Of Agriculture Alabama Cattlemen's Association Alabama Cattlemen Association Erin Beasley Alabama Department Of Agriculture

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