Flavio Cobolli vs. Matteo Arnaldi prediction: French Open semifinal odds, picks, best bets Friday

There are a number of similarities between Flavio Cobolli and Matteo Arnaldi.

French Open : Cobolli vs. Arnaldi odds, prediction Despite all the similarities between Cobolli and Arnaldi off the court, they are quite different from one another when they step over the white lines.

While Cobolli, the No. 10 seed at Roland Garros, has shown he can play a dogged, grinding style of tennis on the clay when the situation calls for it, his game is built around his offensive instincts and toolkit. Against most opponents, Cobolli tries to be the aggressor, relying on his forehand to dictate rallies and try to grab the reins of every point he can.

That approach has worked to this point, as the 24-year-old has dropped just two sets and only two of his opponents lasted more than three hours against him. While his vanquished foes like Felix Auger-Aliassime and Learner Tien also want to be on the front foot, his countryman Arnaldi will be happy to sit back and defend all night. He’s there to outlast you, not outplay you. A lot will be made of Arnaldi’s marathon matches.

He’s logged more time on court en route to a major semifinal than any player since the ATP began tracking matches in 1991, but he caught a break in the quarterfinal when Matteo Berrettini retired in the middle of the second set. Get the lowdown on the Best USA Sports Betting Sites and AppsCobolli may be able to play Arnaldi off the court, but the same could have been said of the first five opponents that the latter has faced in this tournament.

Each of them wanted to be the aggressor, but they couldn’t dispatch the World No. 104, and he made them pay for it. The Play: Arnaldi moneyline (+198,Michael Leboff is a long-suffering Islanders fan, but a long-profiting sports bettor with 10 years of experience in the gambling industry. He loves using game theory to help punters win bracket pools, find long shots, and learn how to beat the market in mainstream and niche sports.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Tennis French Open Sports Betting Sports Picks Tennis Betting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Flavio Cobolli Shares 'Tough' Truth About Girlfriend Matilde Galli Before French OpenItalian tennis star Flavio Cobolli is navigating a reality with his girlfriend, Maatilde Galli, during the Fernch Open.

Read more »

Matteo Berrettini vs. Matteo Arnaldi prediction: French Open odds, picks, best betThe 2026 French Open has been full of shocks, and one of the biggest is that Matteo Berrettini is one win away from the semifinals.

Read more »

Matteo Berrettini's Girlfriend Vanessa Bellini Weighs In on French Open SuccessMatteo Berrettini has the support of his girlfriend, Vanessa Bellini, before his French Open quarterfinal match.

Read more »

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Flavio Cobolli Prediction, Odds for French Open SemifinalsJannik Sinner may have been eliminated, but we still have an All-Italian semifinal on the men's side of the French Open. Matteo Arnaldi and Flavio Cobolli will

Read more »