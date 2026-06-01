Flatwater Foundation's Dam That Cancer Paddling Event Raises Awareness and Funds for Mental Health Services for Cancer Survivors

The Flatwater Foundation's annual Dam That Cancer paddling event returns next week with hundreds of paddlers taking to Lake Austin in support of mental health services for those impacted by cancer. The event aims to fund therapy access across Texas and reflects a growing need for mental health support statewide.

Sierra Waggoner and Trevor Scott sat down with Alyssa Cornett and Jessica Lombardi to learn more about the mission behind the Flatwater Foundation as the organization prepares for its 17th annual Dam That Cancer , returning next week with hundreds of paddlers taking to Lake Austin in support of mental health services for those impacted by cancer.

More than 200 participants will spend the day on the water in a 21-mile paddle from dam to dam, creating a powerful moving show of community, connection, and purpose — all aimed at funding therapy access across Texas. At the core of the organization’s work is a simple but powerful mission: making mental health care accessible for anyone impacted by a cancer diagnosis. Alyssa Cornett explained that mission and why it matters so deeply to the families they serve.

Beyond the mission itself, organizers emphasize that cancer affects far more than just the patient — it impacts entire families, caregivers, and support systems. Jessica Lombardi expanded on just how wide that reach is. As the event has grown over 17 years, it has evolved into one of Austin’s most meaningful community experiences, with participants connecting through shared stories and hours on the water.

While the day on the water is powerful, organizers say it’s also a reflection of a growing need across Texas, where cancer diagnoses continue to rise. This year’s fundraising goal reflects both urgency and hope for expanded care. Even though the paddling portion of the event is fully booked, the celebration continues back on shore, where the community is invited to take part in the experience





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Flatwater Foundation Dam That Cancer Paddling Event Mental Health Services Cancer Survivors Lake Austin Therapy Access Community Experience Growing Need Cancer Diagnoses

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