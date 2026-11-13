Flatbush residents demand answers after Brooklyn building collapse

There was a mix of grief and anger in the Flatbush neighborhood Friday as residents continued to process the tragedy and seek answers about what led to the collapse.

Investigators are searching for answers following a deadly building collapse on Flatbush Avenue that killed eight people, including two children and two construction workers, and injured firefighters and civilians.

The search for victims was called off at 2:30 p.m. Thursday after nearly 24 hours. Crews have since begun removing debris and, in some cases, sifting through it as the investigation continues. The collapse occurred at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters responded to the scene and, within minutes, rescued several residents and construction workers.

Also read Brooklyn Building Collapse in Flatbush Kills Two, Injures at Least Seventeen

Officials saidOn Friday morning, community leaders and elected officials joined residents at an emotional news conference near the site, mourning the victims and calling for accountability.

"To every family member at this place, from 1321 to 1327 Flatbush Avenue, we are praying for you and we stand by you," said Council member Farah Louis. "My office is here alongside my colleagues and city agencies and community partners, to make sure you get the shelter you need, the relief you need, and the resources you need to build back again.

Advertisement

" Residents also spoke about their experiences before and after the collapse, including a child desperate to find her cat. "When I first came home and I seen what happened to my house, the first thing I thought about was my cat. He was inside there and I tried to go under the tape to try to go. I was going to go get him, but I realized I didn't know what I was going to face.

And before all this happened, we used to feel safe in our building, like it used to start shaking when they were working and stuff. So, and I just, I just really hope they come and get our cat because he's inside the house right now.

" "And they said they went inside the house to try to find him, but I don't think they really did. He's hiding from them and I think he's scared of him. And I just really want them to come and get our cat.

" Speaking at a press conference on Friday, a child desperately pleaded for her cat to be found after the Brooklyn building collapse. There was a mix of grief and anger in the Flatbush neighborhood Friday as residents continued to process the tragedy and seek answers about what led to the collapse. Officials said Mayor Mamdani has ordered a broader investigation into the companies involved in the construction project.

Advertisement

The investigation will examine approximately half a dozen companies and 160 sites across the city as scrutiny of the collapse intensifies. Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,Javits Frimpong: 17-year-old charged with murder in Bronx shooting death of 15-year-old