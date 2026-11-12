Flatbush Building Collapse Victims Identified as NYC Searches for Cause

Seven of eight victims from the fatal Flatbush building collapse have been identified, including construction workers and children. New York officials investigate the poor structural condition that led to the tragedy.

Seven of the eight victims who perished in the catastrophic collapse of a three-story apartment building in Flatbush, Brooklyn, have been formally identified by authorities. The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday evening, when the structure crumbled into rubble, trapping residents and construction workers inside amidst a heavy rainstorm. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed the identities of the deceased during a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, stating that two of the six adult victims were construction workers present at the site when the foundation failed.

Building Inspection Revealed Poor Condition

Distressing footage captured by a Ring doorbell video shows the terrifying moment the building collapsed, sending debris across the street. An inspection report obtained by The New York Times provides critical context regarding the state of the structure prior to the disaster. A special inspector with the Buildings Department had previously documented that the building was in poor condition and riddled with cracks, highlighting significant safety concerns that preceded the fatal event.

Also read One dead, two critical, in three-story building collapse on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn

Mayor Mamdani Details Victim Demographics

Mayor Zohran Mamdani revealed the heartbreaking demographics of those lost in the tragedy, noting that the victims hailed from several countries including Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, and Trinidad. Among the deceased were two children, aged nine and ten, as well as multiple adult victims. Mayor Mamdani emphasized that many of those who were not trapped inside the building stayed on the scene to assist firefighters and emergency responders in digging through the waterlogged wreckage.

Family Grief and Worker Safety Concerns

The families of the victims are now grappling with immense grief and questions about safety standards on the construction site. Alvaro Miguel Caizaguano Toasa, a 29-year-old construction worker who had been employed on the project for eight months, is in critical condition and described by his family as not doing well. A relative told ABC7 NY that Toasa was the head of the household and that the construction site was not safe, blaming the contractor for the lack of precautions.

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Governor Hochul Promises Thorough Investigation

New York Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the media at a small business initiative event in Harlem on Thursday morning, describing the Flatbush collapse as absolutely heartbreaking. She stated that investigators are already at work and that New Yorkers deserve a complete understanding of how and why the building failed. Governor Hochul pledged that her office is ready to support the city and provide any necessary resources to support the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.

Community Board Questions Developer Accountability

Monzurat Oni, Chair of Brooklyn's Community Board 17, raised concerns about the developer's lack of engagement with the community regarding the project. Oni noted that the developer did not attend any board meetings this year to answer public questions about the development, a situation exacerbated by ballot measures passed in 2025 that expedited housing processes. Oni expressed that while new construction is necessary for New York's growth, it must be responsive to the existing community to prevent future tragedies.

Victims Include Sole Providers and Young Fathers

The personal details of the victims paint a picture of broken families and lost potential. Edgar Santiago Sapón Gutierrez, 26, leaves behind a six-year-old son, according to family statements reported by the New York Times. Jose Luis Caguana, an immigrant from Ecuador who had worked in the US for six years, was the sole provider for his pregnant wife and young child. His brother told WNBC-TV that his sister-in-law was completely overwhelmed and could not speak upon learning of his death.