Flatbush Building Collapse Leaves Two Dead, Four Critical

Firefighters searched for survivors Wednesday after a three-story building collapsed in Flatbush, Brooklyn, killing two people and injuring ten, with four in critical condition.

Firefighters in Brooklyn spent the night of November 11, 2026, searching through the rubble of a collapsed three-story building in the Flatbush neighborhood. The structure fell onto an adjacent construction site at the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Flatbush Avenue in New York City. Emergency crews worked through the darkness hoping to locate any potential remaining survivors trapped beneath the debris.

Casualty Count Rises to Two

Authorities confirmed on Wednesday, November 12, 2026, that the death toll from the incident had climbed to two. The New York City Department of Buildings and local medical examiners are working to identify the deceased and determine the circumstances surrounding the fatalities. The initial report from the scene indicated that one person was confirmed dead, but the final count has since been updated by city officials.

Also read One dead, two critical, in three-story building collapse on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn

Multiple Victims Hospitalized

At least 10 people were transported to nearby hospitals with varying degrees of injuries following the collapse. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the casualty details during a news conference on November 12. He stated that four of the injured victims are currently in critical condition, while the remaining six have sustained injuries that are being treated as stable or serious.

Emergency Response Continues

Hundreds of firefighters responded to the Flatbush site immediately after the building fell. They used heavy machinery and manual tools to clear the rubble and assess the stability of the surrounding area. The presence of the construction site next to the collapsed structure added complexity to the rescue operation, requiring careful coordination to prevent further structural failures.

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Investigation Into Cause Begins

City investigators are now examining the root cause of the collapse. They will review building permits, structural integrity reports, and the history of renovations at the location. The investigation will also consider the proximity to the active construction site to determine if external factors contributed to the structural failure of the three-story building.

Community Impact and Next Steps

The neighborhood surrounding Bedford Avenue and Flatbush Avenue remains under tight security. Local residents have been advised to avoid the area as investigators and emergency personnel continue their work. The city has promised to provide regular updates on the condition of the critical patients and the progress of the structural investigation.