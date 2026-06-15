Flashback: Vice President JD Vance will appear on 'The View' after hosts condemned him for years

Vice President JD Vance will appear on 'The View' on June 16 to discuss his new book on faith and outline his goals for the Trump administration.

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" All six co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro, are expected to be in studio for the rare interview with an elected Republican. "The View" had a total of 341 guests in 2025, but only two of them were conservative, while 128 were liberal, according to a study conducted by the The hosts of the show have a long history of blasting both him and his wife since he became President Donald Trump’s running mate.

Vice President JD Vance spoke during a news conference on anti-fraud initiatives in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on May 13, 2026, in Washington, D.C. The Trump administration warned states they could lose Medicaid funding if they fail to comply with federal anti-fraud statutes. The hosts of the show have a long history of blasting both him and his wife since he became President Donald Trump’s running-mate.

"This is a very good choice… for the Democrats. This is good news for the Democrats in my opinion," co-host Joy Behar had said in July 2024, shortly after Vance was confirmed as Trump’s VP pick. She went on to argue that Vance is a"carbon copy" of Trump who would fail to bring in any new voters.

In that same episode, co-host Sunny Hostin suggested that Trump picked Vance because of Project 2025 and"because he knows that he’s the vice president that will do the things that Mike Pence would not. I really do believe that. He is an election denier. He has not committed to accepting the results of this year’s elections.

" Shortly before the vice presidential debate happened later in the year, co-host Ana Navarro suggested that Gov. Tim Walz should use the debate to humiliate Vance as some sort of political shapeshifter.

"What Tim Walz needs to do is reveal JD Vance for who he is, a coward, duplicitous, hypocritical opportunist who remains silent while Trump attacks Kamala Harris for being biracial even though his children are biracial," she said. "Who remained silent while Trump supporters issue attacks on Kamala Harris for being Indian descent, for being south Asian even though he’s married to an Indian woman.

" She proceeded to ask,"Could there be anything more disgusting than a man who remains silent because he is willing to be anything and say anything in order to get elected? And I hope he reminds him of when he called Donald Trump ‘America’s Hitler. ’ Remember that, JD?

"Ana Navarro at the Disney 2025 Upfront Red Carpet held at North Javits Center on May 13, 2025, in New York, New York. Hostin argued that Usha and Vice President JD Vance's values did not align, as she quoted Vance once saying that he hoped Usha, who is Hindu, would"come to see" and believe in the Christian gospel. Hostin said,"And she’s sitting there, she’s, you know, married to the vice president. She was a Democrat in 2014.

She’s pregnant now, but I will say that it just couldn’t be me. It wouldn’t be me. I think our country’s in an existential crisis. This is not a game.

I think your values need to align, especially at times like this, and some things are dealbreakers.

"Hostin asked Behar,"And are you saying that maybe she has done that 180 so that her husband could also, for power? "Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment, as well as Vance, but did not receive an immediate reply. Joy Behar attends a discussion of the View's"Behind the Table" podcast at 92NY on Oct. 8, 2024, in New York City.

Second Lady Usha Vance on a tour of the Dachau Concentration Camp memorial site in Dachau, southern Germany, on February 13, 2025. Sunny Hostin during"The View" on June 26, 2025.





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