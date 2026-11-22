Some of the soon-to-be auctioned possessions of Truman Capote were photographed in this feature on the author’s home in Sagaponack, Long Island.

“Truman Capote and the Country Studio He Designed for Work,” photographed by Horst P. Horst originally appeared in the November 1965 issue ofWhen Truman Capote, a resilient, gregarious man with a roaming, compassionate mind, leaves his extraordinarily worldly life, he has three ivory towers, his house in Brooklyn, his apartment in Verbier, Switzerland, and now his beach studio on Long Island.

He designed that studio for work. There he finished the galleys of his new book,the brilliant, true story of the murder of a Kansas family. If he is not working, he likes the rich soft life, cruising the Mediterranean on a great yacht, visiting the famous houses of friends, dancing, playing, talking. One of the best conversationalists, he never mixes play and work.

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No nipping upstairs to write for an hour or so. At his beach house, he works for concentrated hours in a narrow, monastic office with only a table and a typewriter. Nothing distracts him. When he comes out, he takes pleasure in his plain, grey-brown wooden house, set down a few hundred yards from the ocean on a strip of moor between wheat and potato fields.

The house, very like its owner, is straight-forward American, amusing, polished, with good proportions and an attractive shake of Capote charm; interesting because it is his. Bright, shining colors are the mark of Truman Capote’s studio with its sophisticated farmhouse qualities. It fits Capote: witty, complicatedly simple, with extravagant gestures.

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After he bought the house, he had it stripped down to a shell, then converted it to his needs: a lot of color, the look of raw woods, comfort, a good kitchen, and no guest rooms. It is so solitary—the beach stretches four miles on either side of the house—that on the Fourth of July he saw only three people walking along.

Capote in the living room, partly double-storeyed. At his feet, an Andy Warhol portrait of Capote, painted 10 years earlier. A lion-skin rug, given to Capote by Winston F. C. Guest who shot the lion, lies in the upstairs living room off the gallery. The extravagance: two living rooms for one man.

In the downstairs living room, a corner with a Tiffany glass lamp and part of a collection of French glass paperweights. In the master bedroom, the brass bed has a cover of woolwork, designed by Truman Capote, of yellow roses on a white background. Capote in his Jaguar XKE, painted a very dark green, the green, in fact, of Chinese holly.

He is wearing his “disappearing hat,” a camouflage in green and white, with the front turned down, the back turned up.