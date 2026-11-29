DC Comics settled the Flash versus Superman speed debate by buffing Barry Allen. This original 2004 John Cooke artwork captures their race and is now auctioned for under four thousand dollars.

DC Comics officially resolved the longstanding debate over which superhero possesses superior speed, shifting the narrative to favor Barry Allen, also known as the Flash. This canonical decision came after decades of fan speculation and narrative ambiguity, with writers introducing a significant power adjustment to ensure the Flash remained relevant against his Kryptonian peer. Now, a piece of art depicting this rivalry is available for purchase, offering collectors a tangible link to this historic shift in character dynamics.

John Cooke Artwork Depicts Iconic Rivalry

John Cooke created this original artwork in 2004 for a series designed to recapture the optimism and nostalgia of vintage comics from the Golden and Silver ages. Although the illustration does not originate from a specific comic book issue, it effectively bridges the gap between these distinct eras of DC history. Cooke's linework and strategic use of empty space brilliantly convey the blistering pace at which both heroes are moving during their friendly contest.

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The visual narrative captures Barry Allen and Superman going all out to keep up with each other, with their facial expressions indicating a high-stakes yet friendly race. Unlike the aggressive tone often seen in debates involving Batman and Superman, this depiction emphasizes hope and positivity. The artwork showcases the two shining beacons of the DC universe enjoying a moment of camaraderie rather than engaging in typical combat with villains.

DC Settles Speed Debate for Narrative Balance

While the two characters had matched speeds for decades, DC writers eventually determined that the Flash required a major power boost to maintain his narrative importance. If Superman could consistently match the Flash's velocity, the latter's unique abilities would become redundant within the storytelling framework. To address this, the creative team introduced a soft rebalancing of powers, ensuring that the speedster could still distinguish himself as the fastest being alive.

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Barry Allen has historically revealed that he was holding back in previous encounters against Superman, noting that earlier races were organized for charity or fun. When the narrative shifted, Allen stopped holding back and absolutely smoked the Boy Scout, establishing a clear hierarchy in their speed capabilities. This decision was essential for preserving the integrity of the Flash's character and his role as a distinct hero in the DC universe.

Auction Details and Collector Interest

This specific piece of original artwork is currently available at auction with a price tag of just under four thousand dollars. Given its rarity and the emotional connection fans have with the Flash versus Superman rivalry, the item is expected to sell quickly once the auction concludes. It serves as a rare collectible that would fit perfectly on the wall of any dedicated DC fan who appreciates the historical context of these characters.

The artwork captures the long-debated race in a manner unlike any other artist or medium, highlighting the hopefulness that the 2004 series aimed to evoke. While other references to their races have appeared in media, including the now-defunct DCEU, this original illustration stands out for its artistic merit and canonical significance. The auction offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of DC history that visually represents the resolution of one of comics' most enduring questions.

Historical Context of Superhero Speed

The debate over who is faster has persisted for decades, with fans frequently pitting their favorite heroes against each other in hypothetical scenarios. The Flash and Superman have raced on many occasions, creating a rich tapestry of stories that explore the limits of their abilities. This history includes various interpretations across different comic book runs, animated series, and other adaptations, each adding to the lore.

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Cooke's 2004 artwork encapsulates the essence of these races, showcasing the heroes in a glorious fashion that celebrates their shared values. The piece is not just a depiction of speed but a celebration of the characters' friendship and mutual respect. As collectors look for meaningful pieces of DC history, this artwork represents a significant moment in the evolution of these two iconic figures.