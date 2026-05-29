Flash Floods Grip Arizona Region as Skydiving Tragedy Strikes California

Multiple flash flood warnings are active across Arizona's Little Colorado River Valley, Navajo County, and surrounding plateaus, while a separate skydiving incident near Perris, California, leaves one dead and another critically injured.

A severe weather event is unfolding across portions of Arizona, with multiple flash flood warning s and watches issued for a wide area of the state.

The National Weather Service has released alerts for several regions, including the Little Colorado River Valley spanning Coconino, Navajo, and Apache counties, the Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, the Black Mesa Area, the Northeast Plateaus and Mesas both north and south of Highway 264, the Chinle Valley, and the White Mountains along with the Eastern and Western Mogollon Rim. These warnings are in effect from late morning until late evening, with timing varying slightly between Mountain and Daylight Time zones.

The alerts underscore the danger of rapidly rising waters in normally dry washes and low-lying areas, urging residents and travelers to avoid encountering flooded roadways and to move to higher ground immediately if flooding threatens. In a separate and unrelated tragedy, a skydiving accident near Perris, California, has claimed one life and left another individual fighting for their life in the hospital.

According to officials, one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second person is reported to be in critical condition. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with extreme sports and the importance of rigorous safety protocols. Details regarding the cause of the accident remain under investigation by local authorities and the United States Parachute Association.

The convergence of these two distinct emergency situations-a large-scale natural weather hazard and a fatal recreational accident-highlights the unpredictable nature of threats to life and safety. In Arizona, the primary concern remains the flash flood threat, which can develop quickly and with little warning, especially in the desert terrain where water flows can turn deadly in minutes.

Emergency management officials are advising the public to stay informed through NOAA Weather Radio and local media, to heed evacuation orders without delay, and to never attempt to drive through flooded areas. Meanwhile, in California, the skydiving community is likely to rally in support of the victims and their families while reviewing safety procedures to prevent future occurrences





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Flash Flood Warning Arizona Weather Little Colorado River Navajo County Coconino County Apache County Chuska Mountains Defiance Plateau Black Mesa Mogollon Rim Skydiving Accident Perris California Flood Safety Extreme Sports

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