Flash flooding forces evacuations across Southwest as San Juan River nears historic crest

Heavy rain triggered mandatory evacuations and flash flooding across Arizona, Colorado, Utah and New Mexico, with Pagosa Springs bracing for the San Juan River to crest near historic levels.

Heavy rainfall produced flash flooding and mandatory evacuations across a wide swath of the Southwest on Sunday, including in a Colorado tourist town bracing for its main river to rise to historic levels.

By sundown Sunday, the San Juan River crest had reached about 14 feet (4.2 meters), according to Vicky Schaffer, a spokesperson for Archuleta County. Officials in Pagosa Springs, a town of more than 2,000 in the Rockies near ski resorts and known for its hot springs, warned of potentially catastrophic flooding. The San Juan River was forecast to crest at more than 20 feet (6.1 meters) late Sunday night, with earlier forecasts putting the crest at 21.9 feet (6.7 meters).

Also read ‘Historic flooding’ has hit roads in San Juan County and Four Corners area, officials said

The Archuleta County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the 1911 flood that wiped out most of the town saw the San Juan River crest at approximately 17.8 feet (5.4 meters). The office called this a potentially catastrophic flood event. Roads in and out of Pagosa Springs were closed, and residents not under evacuation orders were urged to stay home.

Officials said anyone in low-lying areas along the San Juan, Rio Blanco, Navajo and Piedra rivers should head to a shelter at a local church. They advised residents not to wait to leave because emergency crews may be extremely limited during the worst of the storm. The highway entering town was closed to inbound traffic, and residents were told to avoid contact with the San Juan River after sewage was discharged into it.

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Katie German, owner and chef of Bruin Coffee in Pagosa Springs, said downtown had been evacuated and there was street flooding. She said she was most worried about the one bridge into town washing out and trucks carrying food and fuel not having a way in. Town officials had just lifted an evacuation order from flooding last week only to reimpose it Saturday night.

Evacuations Ordered in Sedona and Durango

German said she was worried about her business, her employees and everybody in the town, describing it as a very tight community where everyone helps each other out. Officials in La Plata County, west of Pagosa Springs, said all public roads were closed due to the flooding. Evacuations were also ordered in nearby Durango. In the picturesque town of Sedona, Arizona, officials ordered residents near Oak Creek to leave immediately as floodwaters trapped multiple people in their homes.

Sedona officials told residents in affected areas to go to Sedona Red Rock High School, but urged people not to drive across roads with rushing waters and to stay away from creek beds and washes. Nearby Camp Verde also issued an evacuation order for residents living near the Verde River, West Clear Creek and Wet Beaver Creek. Communities in northern New Mexico and central Arizona also issued mandatory evacuations, while the rains forced the closure of several highways.

That included a total evacuation of Gisela, a community of several hundred residents along Tonto Creek. Sedona Fire District Chief Ed Mezulis said in a Facebook video that emergency crews from surrounding communities were coming to assist as local fire and police officials already responded to multiple reports of residents trapped in their homes. He advised people to stay on high ground, watch alerts and be careful.

Video Shows Floodwaters Inundating Vehicles

A video shared by the fire department showed powerful flood waters inundating vehicles and rushing past homes and other structures. Other videos and photos on social media showed people standing on a pedestrian bridge taking pictures as churning brown waters rushed underneath. Longtime Sedona resident Michelle Grimm said she went out at eight in the morning, saw the bridge and thought the town was in trouble.

She sheltered in place at home Sunday afternoon and said she had never seen people rescued by helicopters out of neighborhoods or neighborhoods completely submerged in water. She said residents were praying the creek would not rise anymore. The conditions produced flash floods, river flooding and swift boat rescues in Tucson, some 230 miles (370 kilometers) south of Sedona.

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Members of the Tucson Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team rescued a woman from her car in a flooded wash in Tucson, Arizona, on Nov. 1, 2026. Aaron Hardin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson, said the region was getting two or three months of rain in a span of a couple of days. Rain fell nearly nonstop Sunday in Flagstaff, Arizona, flooding local roads and overwhelming storm drains.

Search Underway for Missing Man in Floods

Authorities were searching for a man who slipped and fell into fast-moving floodwaters and was not seen resurfacing, according to a police statement Sunday evening. Outside Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, people filled plastic bags with sand to try to prevent further flooding inside. Luke Willson said water got into the garage, the basement and underneath the church building, as well as into an office where the computers are. He said the pumps were pumping but not fast enough.

To the southeast, in the Pinetop-Lakeside area of central Arizona, manhole covers were popping up all over, and residents reported sewage backing up into homes because of flooding, the region's sanitary district said in a statement. The latest round of soaking rains started Saturday evening and was expected to saturate the region through Monday. The weather service estimates as much as 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain could fall across the region, fueled by a series of Pacific storm systems.

The weather service issued flood warnings and watches for nearly all of Arizona and parts of southern Utah, southwestern Colorado and western New Mexico, in addition to part of southern Nevada. That includes the sparsely populated Four Corners region where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah meet.

The weather service office for Salt Lake City said previous storms that soaked the area could contribute to excessive rain runoff during the latest downpours, especially in Washington County, Utah, and Zion and Capitol Reef National Parks. A weather service statement said flood prone areas will likely become inundated at times, and backcountry roads will likely become impassable from this excessive runoff. The heavy rains also forced the closure of several highways across Arizona, the state Department of Transportation reported.

Associated Press writers Christopher Weber in Los Angeles, Marcelo in New York and Casey in Boston contributed to this story.