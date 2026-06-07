Flash flooding closes roads across Tennessee Valley

Flash flooding closed multiple roads across the Tennessee Valley on Sunday as heavy rain continues to fall across the region.

) - Flash flooding closed multiple roads across the Tennessee Valley on Sunday as heavy rain continues to fall across the region. The National Weather Service in Huntsville issued a flash flood warning until 2:30 p.m. for parts of Madison, Limestone and Jackson counties in Alabama, as well as Franklin and Lincoln counties in Tennessee.

Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated between 1 and 3 inches of rain had fallen by 11:27 a.m., with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible, according to the warning. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch from Sunday through Monday evening for Jackson, Lauderdale, Limestone, and Madison counties in Alabama and Franklin, Lincoln, and Moore counties in Tennessee.

Recent heavy rainfall has caused saturated soils, which will increase the risk of flash flooding as additional rainfall moves in, according to the watch. Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Rescue officials closed Homer Nance Road at the curve due to high water covering the roadway. Emergency personnel were on scene monitoring conditions. The northbound lanes of Moores Mill Road are closed starting at the intersection of Moores Mill and Jordan Road.

Flooding was reported at the intersection of Shields and Jordan Road, and Moores Mill Road was closed. Flooding on Starling Mill Trail in Huntsville on Sunday, June 7, 2026. Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies placed barricades at Bell Factory Road and Steakley Road, near Bell Factory Road, due to high water on the roadway. In Lauderdale County, the Florence Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency reported flooding on Brush Creek Road at County Road 65 in central Lauderdale County.

The Florence Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency reported numerous flooded crossings throughout central and eastern Lauderdale County. Some areas will see a short break in the rain, followed by another round of heavy rainfall, according to the agency. More flash flooding is likely through 3 p.m. on Sunday. Officials urge drivers not to attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office officials said motorists should avoid flooded areas, use caution while traveling, and never attempt to drive through standing water. Florence Lauderdale EMA officials said pooling will remain for several hours even when the rain stops. Officials said hydroplaning can occur at speeds as low as 30 mph.

The flash flood warning covers Huntsville, Madison, Fayetteville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Hazel Green, Ardmore, Huntland, Gurley, Woodville, New Market, Alabama A&M University, University of Alabama in Huntsville, Harvest, Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville International Airport, Lincoln, Paint Rock, and Fisk. The National Weather Service warns that flash flooding could affect small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

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