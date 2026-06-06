Flash flood warning issued for Travis, Williamson and Burnet counties

The National Weather Service warned that life-threatening flooding was anticipated in parts of Travis, Williamson and Burnet counties Friday evening.

Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible in Austin and the surrounding areas on Friday evening.for western Williamson County and northeastern Burnet Counties at 5:45 p.m. as storms moved in, issuing an alert that cities including Cedar Park, Georgetown, Leander, Liberty Hill and Florence should expect floods.

A warning was later added for Northwest Travis County — which includes Sandy Creek, a neighborhood that was“2-3 inches has already fallen with more on the way. Flash flooding may begin shortly,” the NWS said in aA flash flood warning indicates that flash flooding has either already occurred or is expected imminently. The warnings for Travis, Williamson and Burnet counties are in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday.

Most of the broader Austin area is under a flood watch, meaning floods are a possibility. The watch includes Travis, Hays and Williamson counties and is in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday. The NWS cautions that flooding could be life-threatening and warns drivers to avoid roadways during heavy rainfall.





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Burnet County Flood Hays Travis Warning Watch Williamson Flash Flooding

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