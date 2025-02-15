Flash Flood Warning Issued for Los Angeles County

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Los Angeles County on Thursday afternoon, urging residents in affected areas to take immediate precautions. The warning, which is in effect until 8 p.m., focuses on Malibu and surrounding areas, particularly those near the Franklin Burn Scar. Heavy rainfall is expected to trigger mud, rock, and debris flows, posing significant risks to life and property.

Los Angeles County was placed under a flash flood warning by the National Weather Service on Thursday at 3:37 p.m. The warning is in effect until 8 p.m. At 3:37 p.m., Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain overspreading the Franklin Burn Scar. There is now a high risk for a life-threatening debris flow, the NWS said. Mud, rock, and debris flows will have the potential to impact drainages, roads, and residences in and directly below the burn area.

The warning is for Malibu and Malibu Canyon and Los Virgenes Roads through the Santa Monica Mountains. According to the NWS, “This is a life-threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks, streams and ditches in the Franklin Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters, climb to safety.” For “considerable or catastrophic” hazards, emergency alerts will be sent to all enabled mobile phones in the area. To monitor lesser risk, residents are advised to sign up for county alert systems and to monitor agencies’ social media. If you’re in an area at risk of flooding, sandbags can be one line of defense. County fire departments typically offer a limited supply of free sandbags for residents of their nearby communities. You should bring your own shovel to fill your bags, and be prepared to show proof of residency. A flash flood warning is issued when a flash flood is imminent or occurring. If you are in a flood-prone area, move immediately to high ground. A flash flood is a sudden violent flood that can take from minutes to hours to develop. It is even possible to experience a flash flood in areas not immediately receiving rain. A flood advisory is issued when flooding is not expected to be bad enough to issue a warning. However, it may cause significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, it could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property.A flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It doesn’t guarantee that flooding will occur, but it signifies that the possibility exists. In flood-prone regions or while camping in low-lying areas, understanding and following the NWS flood safety guidelines can be a lifesaver:If you reside in a flood-prone region or are camping in low-lying terrain, the first step to safety is relocating to higher ground. Avoid basements and submerged areas:If you notice sparks or hear buzzing, crackling, snapping, or popping sounds, evacuate without delay. Do not enter water that may carry an electrical charge.Never attempt to walk through floodwaters, even if they appear shallow. Just 6 inches of fast-moving water can forcefully sweep you off your feet. In the event you become trapped by moving water, make your way to the highest point available and contact emergency services by calling 911. During heavy rainfall, there is a risk of flooding, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Remember to never drive through water on the road, even if it seems shallow. According to the NWS, as little as 12 inches of rapidly flowing water can carry away most cars. Prioritize your safety by staying informed and prepared. When heavy rain strikes, safety is paramount. Equip yourself with these guidelines from the NWS to navigate wet roads and avoid hazards: During heavy rain, avoid parking or walking near culverts or drainage ditches, where swift-moving water can pose a serious risk. The two-second rule for following distance is your ally in heavy rain. Extend it to four seconds to ensure safe spacing in adverse conditions. Stick to the middle lanes on multi-lane roads to minimize the risk of hydroplaning, as water tends to accumulate in outer lanes. Enhance your visibility in heavy rain by turning on your headlights. Watch out for vehicles in blind spots, as rain-smeared windows can obscure them. The first half-hour of rain is when roads are slickest due to a mix of rain, grime, and oil. Exercise heightened caution during this period. Overloaded wiper blades can hinder visibility. If rain severely limits your sight, pull over and wait for conditions to improve. Seek refuge at rest areas or protected spots. If the roadside is your only option, pull off as far as possible, preferably past the end of a guard rail, and wait until the storm passes. Keep your headlights on and turn on emergency flashers to alert other drivers of your position. By following these safety measures, you can significantly reduce risks and ensure your well-being when heavy rain pours down. Stay informed about weather conditions and heed advice from local authorities to make your journey safe and sound





FLASH FLOOD WARNING LOS ANGELES COUNTY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MALIBU FRANKLIN BURN SCAR DEBRIS FLOW SAFETY PRECAUTIONS

