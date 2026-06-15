Flash Flood Warning in effect for Bexar, Medina, Kendall and Northern Maverick counties

Flash Flood Warnings until 9 a.m. for parts of South Texas after 2 to 4 inches of rain. Flood Watch through Tuesday as tropical moisture fuels more storms, with 1 inch per hour rates near the Hill Country.

SAN ANTONIO - Flash Flood Warnings remain in effect until 10:45 a.m. for Bexar County, as well as Medina, Kendall and Northeastern Maverick Counties, where heavy thunderstorms have already dumped 2 to 4 inches of rain.

Additional rainfall is possible, raising concerns for dangerous flash flooding near creeks, low-water crossings and flood-prone roads. A Flood Watch remains in effect through 7 p.m. Tuesday for all of South Central Texas as a tropical moisture-rich air mass continues to fuel rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Forecasters warn that flooding could develop quickly where storms repeatedly move over the same locations.

Radar early this morning shows the heaviest rainfall stretching across portions of the Hill Country, including areas near Bandera, Boerne, Bulverde, Canyon Lake and New Braunfels. Rainfall rates have approached or exceeded 1 inch per hour in some locations. Occasional lightning and thunderstorms were also reported in parts of Kendall, Bandera, Medina and northern Bexar counties. Additional clusters of heavy rain were developing west of San Antonio from Sabinal to Uvalde and south toward Eagle Pass.

Some of those storms have produced torrential downpours and are contributing to the ongoing flash flood threat. The unsettled weather pattern is being driven by a nearby frontal boundary interacting with deep tropical moisture streaming north from the Gulf. That moisture is associated with a broad area of low pressure over northeastern Mexico, helping to create favorable conditions for widespread rain and thunderstorms across the region. Forecasters expect showers and storms to gradually drift southward throughout the day.

By midmorning, heavier rain could move closer to San Antonio and areas along Highway 90, with additional pockets of heavy rain possible across Frio, Dimmit and surrounding counties. Rain chances will continue through this afternoon and into Tuesday, although the focus for the heaviest rainfall is expected to shift farther south and east. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible through Tuesday morning before conditions gradually improve later Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Because of the flooding potential, a weather alert remains in effect through Tuesday evening. Rain chances are expected to decrease Wednesday and Thursday before a slight uptick in storm chances returns by the end of the week. Anyone in flood-prone areas should remain weather aware and avoid driving through flooded roadways. As always, remember: Turn Around, Don't Drown.

Bexar County deputies raided a Hyatt Resort Drive home after a tip, arresting Danielle Gill and seizing 12.7 lbs of marijuana, THC wax and vapes, an AR-15, a Glock, and $492K cash. Sheriff cites vape-linked violence. Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down Southwest Loop 410 near Military Dr. in San Antonio. Two vehicles collided around 5:30 a.m., burst into flames, and all occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

Rey Feo court couple Carlos and Jenn Mugica killed Friday in I-10 crash near Flatonia Texas community mourns Carlos and Jenn Mugica of Castle Hills, killed together in an I-10 crash near Flatonia. Cause still under investigation as tributes pour in for the couple known for years of local giving. SAN ANTONIO — Police are responding to a reported shooting on the city’s South Side. Authorities responded around 9:30 p.m. to South Flores Street and East Mayfi





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