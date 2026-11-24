A major fire burned out of control Tuesday morning at a commercial building housing a row of stores in downtown Union, New Jersey.

UNION, New Jersey -- A major fire burned out of control Tuesday morning at a commercial building housing a row of stores in downtown Union, New Jersey.

The blaze broke out on Stuyvesant Avenue, east of Morris Avenue, in the township's traditional downtown commercial district. Heavy flames were seen shooting through the building as firefighters worked to contain the fire. The incident was initially reported as a second-alarm fire but has since been upgraded to a fifth alarm as crews continue battling the blaze. The fire has collapsed one large commercial building, housing four stores, and spread to a similar adjacent structure.

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Kung Fu Tea and Bonchon Union, Mochi Ring and Barangay Grill & Food Mart are the businesses badly damaged. Video from the scene showed intense flames and thick smoke engulfing the structure, with fire pouring from multiple sections of the building. Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,