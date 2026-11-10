Flagg has 43 points, 10 rebounds; Irving has 35 points in Mavs' win over Pacers

Flagg became the first teenager with a 40-10-5 stat line since Kevin Durant.

Cooper Flagg erupted for 43 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, while Kyrie Irving added 35 points as the Dallas Mavericks rallied past the Indiana Pacers 125-122.

Cooper Flagg had 43 points and 10 rebounds and Kyrie Irving scored 35 while completing a back-to-back for the first time this season as the Dallas Mavericks rallied past the Indiana Pacers 125-122 on Monday night. P.J. Washington Jr. could have extended the Dallas lead with four seconds left but missed both free throws, with Indiana’s Obi Toppin grabbing the rebound. The Pacers’ final possession ended with Dallas’ Caleb Martin tipping away a pass by Andrew Nembhard near the sideline.

Also read 3 Overreactions as Mavericks' Cooper Flagg Drops 43 Points in Clutch Win Over Pacers

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle expressed his displeasure with the game officials at midcourt that a Dallas foul wasn’t called. Flagg had a season-high in scoring while Irving tied for his season best. They combined to score 26 points in the fourth quarter — including Dallas’ first 13 — as the Mavericks outscored the Pacers 35-29.

Irving, in action this season after missing 19 months with a torn ACL, played 28 minutes in Sunday night’s 130-93 rout of Brooklyn and a season-high 38 minutes against Indiana after sitting out the second game of the Mavericks’ first back-to-back 2½ weeks ago. He hit a season-high seven 3-pointers. Dallas swept a three-game homestand and is three games over .500 for the first time since March 1, 2025 .

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The Pacers were led by Pascal Siakam with 29 points, but only three of those were scored in the second half. Aaron Nesmith scored 18 points with two of his four 3-pointers coming in the final minute. Siakam hit 8 of 9 from the floor during the first half, including 5 of 6 behind the arc, plus 5 of 6 from the line for 26 points.

He was the lone Pacer in double figures in building a 13-point lead that was 66-56 at halftime.