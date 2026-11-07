Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro Claims Brazil 2022 Election Was Stolen by Supreme Court Edict During Florida Interview

Brazil presidential election frontrunner Flávio Bolsonaro called his defeat to Lula impossible in an interview from Miami, questioning the integrity of the vote.

Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro declared the results of Brazil's 2022 presidential election impossible during a wide-ranging interview from Miami, Florida.

The senator asserted that incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva did not legitimately defeat him and questioned whether future elections would even be permitted under current leadership.

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Bolsonaro offered these remarks in his first major media conversation since fleeing Brazil, marking a significant escalation in his public challenge to the electoral outcome.

He spoke with American journalist Glenn Greenwald, whose full, unedited interview was published on Friday evening after being recorded earlier in the week.

The senator stated he had previously declined requests from other outlets that insisted on editing their content, contrasting their approach with Greenwald's agreement to publish the exchange in full.

Bolsonaro won the first round of voting in early October but lost the second round following a substantial surge in support for the left-wing candidate Lula.

While his political party accepted the certified results, Bolsonaro argued the integrity of the process was compromised by an unprecedented legal maneuver.

Cristiano Zanin, a justice on Brazil's Supreme Federal Tribunal, issued an edict extending polling station hours by two extra hours based on a Lula campaign request.

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Bolsonaro emphasized that the Supreme Federal Tribunal lacks the authority to issue such orders, and no individual justice possesses that power either.

Justice Zanin published the decree at 5:01 p.m., a timing that meant most polling stations were already closed to voters.

On the night the results were certified, Bolsonaro declared it impossible to accept the outcome and vowed to mount a legal challenge.

Minutes later, another Supreme Federal Tribunal justice, Alexandre de Moraes, ordered Bolsonaro to surrender his passports to prevent him from leaving the country.

By early November, the senator had arrived in Miami, Florida, where he held the interview that has drawn international attention to his claims.

Bolsonaro told Greenwald he would not declare himself president-elect, but insisted Lula could not claim that title either given the irregularities.

He argued there is no mathematical or statistical logic explaining how Lula secured more votes in the second round than the first.

The senator suggested that without an official investigation, the public will never know if manipulation occurred, leaving him as one of the few voices free to speak out.

Bolsonaro also criticized Brazil's reliance on an electronic-only voting system, noting that Bhutan is the only other nation using a similar model.

He speculated that if a similar election were held in 2030, millions of Brazilians would have legitimate doubts about the fairness of the process.

He described his departure from Brazil as a strategic protest rather than an escape from legal consequences or political pressure.

Bolsonaro insisted he did not leave Brazil but left for Brazil, arguing that only from abroad could he effectively denounce what he views as a dictatorship.

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He accused the Supreme Court, the Superior Electoral Court, the Federal Police, and the Federal Prosecutor's Office of being completely controlled by the Lula government.

He characterized the legal cases against his political allies as political persecutions rather than legitimate judicial investigations.

Bolsonaro linked his own situation to the imprisonment of his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year sentence.

He claimed his father was imprisoned partly for challenging the integrity of the 2022 election and insisted he himself committed no illegal acts.

He described his father's decision to return to Brazil as a mistake that directly led to his incarceration on charges of crimes against democracy.

The senator stated there was nothing he could do inside Brazil to change the outcome, forcing him to operate from exile.

Sen. Bolsonaro confirmed he is continuing his legislative duties from Miami, attending Senate sessions virtually as a working senator.

He declined to provide any specific timeline for his return to Brazil, keeping his future political movements intentionally ambiguous.

Greenwald pressed Bolsonaro repeatedly on the finances supporting his life in expensive Miami, including how he paid for his secret flight out.

Bolsonaro stated he expected to work like any other American, citing his background as a lawyer and his history of establishing businesses.

He refused to offer details on how he funded his escape or current income sources, denying any communication with foreign governments regarding his departure.

Bolsonaro insisted he wants to fight for his country from America, where he believes he is in a better position to speak freely.

He framed his continued presence in the United States as essential for being an active voice in the ongoing political crisis in Brazil.