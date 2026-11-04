Flávio Bolsonaro Arrives in US, Vows Calm Political Return

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro arrives in Florida after leaving Brazil. He discusses his political strategy and upcoming interviews with Jovem Pan following his departure.

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro has arrived in the United States, marking a significant shift in his political trajectory following his departure from Brazil. Speaking to the Brazilian media outlet Jovem Pan on Sunday, the senator described himself as calm and confident about his future political work. The interview took place in Florida, where he and his family attended a religious service at the Celeiro Flórida Casa de Oração church.

Bolsonaro's Arrival and Initial Statements

Flávio Bolsonaro provided his first remarks to Brazilian outlets since arriving in the United States last week. He affirmed his belief in Brazil and its institutions, stating that democracy will return to the country. The senator spoke without setting any pre-conditions for the conversation, although some statements were authorized for publication while others remained confidential.

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The arrival follows a series of events that began shortly after the October 25 presidential runoff election. Flávio Bolsonaro departed Brazil alongside his wife, Fernanda Antunes Figueira Bolsonaro, and their two minor daughters. They legally crossed the border into Argentina during the late night hours of October 27, as confirmed by Argentine migration authorities.

Travel Route and Legal Context

After crossing into Argentina, the Bolsonaros boarded a Gulfstream G400 aircraft registered to the Argentine company Baires Fly S.A. The plane flew towards Guayaquil, Ecuador, before arriving at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Florida on the morning of October 28. This travel occurred days after Senator Bolsonaro lost the presidential election to incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

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The departure coincided with actions taken by Supreme Federal Tribunal Justice Alexandre de Moraes. De Moraes reportedly justified measures related to an ongoing investigation into corruption allegations involving Flávio Bolsonaro and attorney Willer Tomaz. Both individuals have rejected these allegations, with Bolsonaro claiming a persecution campaign prompted his exit from Brazil.

Media Strategy and Interview Plans

Flávio Bolsonaro addressed recent claims that he refused to participate in an interview with Rede Globo. He stated that the network approached him for an exclusive interview, which he accepted on the condition that it air unedited. According to the senator, Rede Globo did not accept these conditions, leading to the cancellation of that specific engagement.

The senator expressed his intention to give live interviews or releases that are broadcast in their entirety to prevent statements from being taken out of context. However, he plans to wait until after the November 3 U.S. midterm elections before engaging with the media. This pause is intended to avoid interfering with the final chapter of the American races or diverting attention from voting.

Family Presence and Upcoming Events

During the church service, Flávio Bolsonaro's brother, former Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, was also present. Eduardo requested political asylum in the United States and confirmed to Jovem Pan that he will participate in the Conservative Political Action Conference event scheduled for the current week. The faithful at the church respected the religious moment, avoiding conversations or photo requests throughout the three-hour event.

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Observers noted emotional moments during the service, with reports indicating that Fernanda appeared quite moved and cried at various points. Flávio Bolsonaro was seen wiping away his wife's tears while remaining calm. The senator expects to decide later this week how his first interview in the United States will take place, with an initial plan to speak with an international outlet followed by a Brazilian television network.