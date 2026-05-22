Fjord Uncovers Hidden Prejudice in an Idyllic Norwegian Village

Cristian Mungiu's Fjord follows a Romanian‑Norwegian family confronting xenophobia and religious intolerance in a remote Norwegian town, exposing how extremism can surface in even the most seemingly progressive societies.

When most people picture Norway they imagine soaring fjords, crystal blue waters and a society that seems to enjoy a higher quality of life than many other nations.

The popular image of Scandinavia is one of calm hygge moments, minimalist design and a kind of social utopia where even prisons resemble boutique hotels. Cristian Mungiu's latest film Fjord turns that glossy perception on its head by exposing a darker side of this seemingly perfect culture.

The story follows a Romanian‑Norwegian family that has recently moved to a tiny mountain village in Norway and quickly discovers that the tranquility of the setting masks a simmering hostility towards outsiders and towards those whose religious convictions differ from the local norm. Mihai Gheorghiu, played by Sebastian Stan, is a former aeronautical engineer from Bucharest who now works in an IT position for a regional firm.

His wife Lisbet, portrayed by Renate Reinsve, returns to the town where she grew up to work in a hospice. Together they have five children and adhere to a conservative, faith‑centered way of life that includes strict limits on technology and a daily routine built around biblical study and religious music. Their neighbors, the Halberg family, are well‑established locals; the school headmaster Mats and his wife Mia quickly become the faces of the community that watches the newcomers with suspicion.

The children initially bond – Noora Halberg befriends the Gheorghiu kids – but the adults' unease soon escalates into outright prejudice. The village’s resentment is fueled not only by the family’s Romanian heritage but also by their visible devotion to a faith that stands out in a country known for its secular policies and strict hate‑crime legislation that penalises any perceived disrespect towards religious beliefs.

This tension reaches a breaking point when Mihai’s daughter Elia arrives at school with a bruise on her neck. Teachers and social services jump to conclusions, assuming abuse without giving the parents a chance to explain, and the authorities launch an aggressive investigation that feels more like a witch hunt than a protective measure.

The film portrays the legal system and community leaders as complicit in a form of extremism that, while not rooted in traditional religion, is nevertheless driven by an intolerance of difference. The judge, the lawyers and the townspeople treat the Gheorghiu family as a threat to their way of life, threatening them with separation from their children and even imprisonment for a minor disciplinary act.

At the centre of this clash are the performances of Stan and Reinsve, who deliver restrained yet emotionally resonant portrayals. Stan navigates a multilingual role, speaking primarily Romanian and occasionally English with a distinctly Romanian accent, a departure from his usual English‑language parts. He conveys a father’s quiet strength and unwavering faith without allowing his zealotry to appear malicious.

Reinsve, whose recent award‑season buzz has placed her among the most compelling actors of her generation, brings a calm determination to Lisbet, grounding the family’s struggle in a personal, human story. Their chemistry, combined with Mungiu’s measured direction, creates a film that feels both intimate and socially incisive. Fjord does not simply condemn extremism; it exposes how prejudice can arise from any ideological corner, whether it be religious fundamentalism or secular dogma.

By situating this narrative in a seemingly idyllic Norwegian village, the film asks viewers to reconsider the assumptions they hold about societies that appear progressive on the surface, revealing that intolerance can thrive anywhere when fear of the unknown goes unchecked





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Fjord Cristian Mungiu Cultural Prejudice Religious Extremism Film Review

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