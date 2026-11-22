The Now bar on your Samsung phone's lock screen can sometimes float above the bottom of the screen. Find out how to fix this One UI feature.

from any other Android phones — for better or worse, depending on who you ask. Even if you don't know it by name, you've probably used the Now bar if you have a Samsung phone.

It's the little capsule that shows up on the lock screen, showing timers, notes, news updates or media player controls based on which apps you've allowed to appear there.and has been tweaked in updates since then. But if you've switched phones or adjusted your settings, you may notice that the Now bar hovers around the middle third of your screen instead of at the very bottom where it does by default on some phones.

Also read One ‘insane’ five-minute stretch shows just how lost Mitchell Robinson is with Celtics

In some lock screen setups, the higher location of the Now bar can cover other widgets, making them harder to read or tap. Many users also just prefer the look of the Now bar sitting at the very bottom. There are a couple of ways to make sure your Now bar stays along the phone's bottom edge, but they both require sacrificing one of your phone's lock screen features.

Fingerprint readers can appear in different places on your phone, depending on the model. The problem arises in phones with a fingerprint reader at the bottom of the screen. While the Now bar is usually along the bottom edge of the phone's screen, that overlaps with where the fingerprint reader sits. While you can typically, the operating system automatically pushes the Now bar up above the fingerprint reader when both are turned on so they don't overlap.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, there's no way to reposition either feature. To move your Now bar back to the bottom of the screen, you need to turn your fingerprint reader off entirely. To do that, head to the. Here you can delete any fingerprints you have stored and remove the fingerprint reader as your unlock option.

If you don't want to leave your phone unlocked, there are other options, like setting a password or face recognition, that will still help keep your phone secure but won't interfere with the Now bar. If you can't go without the fingerprint reader and don't use lock screen notifications much, you may just want to turn the Now bar off. Back in the. Here you can toggle which apps have access to the Now bar individually.

If you turn them all off, you'll never see the Now bar. However, the Now bar is the only way to keep media controls on the lock screen, so you may want to keep the media player switched on while turning everything else off. That way, you'll still see the media controls when you need them.