HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs return for Fixer to Fabulous Season 8, while Erin and Ben Napier bring Home Town back in Season 10 and 11.

Two major reality television franchises on HGTV are securing their future with new orders and upcoming premiere dates. Fixer to Fabulous Season 8 is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, December 29 at 8/7c, continuing the renovation journey of Dave and Jenny Marrs. Meanwhile, Home Town, featuring Erin and Ben Napier, is set to return with its tenth and eleventh seasons beginning on Sunday, December 27 at 8/7c. These announcements confirm the enduring popularity of historic home restoration shows in the current television landscape.

Fixer to Fabulous Season 8 Renewal Details

Fixer to Fabulous Season 8 officially premieres on Tuesday, December 29 at 8/7c, marking a direct continuation of the hit series. The previous season premiered in December of the prior year and concluded its run in February of this year, establishing a consistent annual cycle for viewers. Season 11 of the franchise centers on Dave and Jenny Marrs as they take on historic homes in Arkansas and renovate them. This specific geographic focus allows the hosts to highlight unique architectural heritage within the state.

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In June 2026, Jenny took to Instagram to share an update that the show has been renewed. She wrote in the caption, "We cannot wait for you all to see these projects and meet these incredible families. We have amazing stories to share this year and are truly grateful for the chance to do so." She further went on to extend her thanks to fans for their continued love and support. "Our entire team is immensely grateful that you all continue to invite us into your living rooms each year. It's a privilege we don't take lightly," she continued. This social media announcement serves as the primary confirmation for the eighth season before its broadcast debut.

Home Town Seasons 10 and 11 Production Status

Home Town Season 10, which airs as Season 11 due to a prior network numbering split, is set to premiere on Sunday, December 27 at 8/7c. The latter reality show follows Erin and Ben Napier as they restore houses in Laurel, Mississippi. This dual-season rollout suggests a significant amount of content has been produced and is ready for immediate airing. The production team has managed to capture enough material to sustain the viewership across two distinct seasons back-to-back.

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Erin Napier has shared an exciting update about Home Town. She recently celebrated the completion of filming for another season. She wrote, "Season 10 will be all buttoned up in a couple more weeks, but last night we celebrated. You all must know that there's no way one person can manage the design processes of 9 houses at the same time, and so I get to lean on this incredible team. Together we make a plan, then everyone goes on whatever journey the house gives them, shopping and making every design choice with me." This statement reveals the logistical scale of the production, involving nine simultaneous house renovations.

Spinoffs and Network Strategy Expansion

The success of these primary series has enabled HGTV to expand its content library with related programming. Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano is a spin-off to HGTV's popular reality TV show Fixer to Fabulous. It follows Dave and another host as they adapt the format for a new cultural setting. This spinoff strategy allows the network to leverage the established brand equity of the Marrs while exploring international markets and diverse renovation challenges.

A beloved HGTV franchise just handed its keys to brand-new hosts, and the original stars stopped by to pass the torch. The series has already premiered in this new iteration. This transition indicates a mature ecosystem where original creators serve as mentors for new talent. The network continues to invest in the restoration genre, ensuring that flagship shows like Home Town and Fixer to Fabulous remain at the forefront of home improvement television.

Viewer Impact and Upcoming Broadcasts

Fans awaiting further updates on casting or plot twists have concrete dates to mark on their calendars. The December 27 premiere of Home Town will be followed closely by the December 29 debut of Fixer to Fabulous Season 8. These close dates create a two-day weekend of high-engagement content for the network. Viewers in the United States can expect to see the Napier and Marrs families tackle their latest historic properties immediately after the holiday season begins.