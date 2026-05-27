Fixed-Rate Savings Deals Surge Ahead as Easy-Access Rates Stall

Despite a general rise in savings rates, the best returns are now found in fixed-rate bonds and Isas, which have seen significant improvements. Easy-access accounts remain static. Analysis shows why fixed rates offer better value and certainty ahead of an expected Bank of England rate rise.

Savings rates are experiencing an upward trend, a welcome development for consumers, yet this change is not uniformly reflected across all account types. The most competitive easy-access accounts , including those within Individual Savings Accounts (Isas), have shown remarkable stability in their offered rates over the past few weeks.

In stark contrast, fixed-rate deals have surged ahead, becoming significantly more attractive. There is a notable discrepancy in saver behaviour: while consumers have predominantly favoured flexible easy-access accounts, anticipating future base rate increases, they have largely overlooked the now more lucrative fixed-rate options. With another Bank of England base rate hike anticipated at the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on June 18th, the current fixed-rate offers may prove superior even after such an increase.

The market leader for a one-year fixed-rate bond is MBNA at 4.85 per cent. Fixed-rate Isas are also highly competitive, with Vanquis Bank offering the top tax-free rate of 4.66 per cent. High street institutions have also improved their fixed Isa propositions. Halifax, Lloyds, and Bank of Scotland now provide a one-year fixed Isa at 4.55 per cent, while Nationwide offers 4.5 per cent.

These represent increases of up to 0.85 percentage points compared to just a couple of months ago. A feature of the Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland Isa products is the option to receive interest monthly, which can be particularly advantageous for retirees seeking regular income. The stagnation in easy-access rates stems from their pricing mechanism. Fixed-rate accounts are priced based on projections from professional money market traders regarding the future path of interest rates.

These traders are confident in a rising rate environment, and this conviction is already embedded in the fixed rates offered to savers. Easy-access accounts, however, are more directly tied to the current Bank of England base rate, which has been held at 3.75 per cent since December.

Although a further increase is widely expected, there is no certainty that all savings providers will pass on the full increase to their easy-access customers, and even if they do, it may be implemented with a delay, leaving loyal customers on outdated, lower rates for extended periods. The best available easy-access account, from the app-based provider Spring, pays 4.3 per cent on balances up to £20,000, with no bonuses or withdrawal restrictions to consider.

Even if the full anticipated 0.5 percentage point base rate rise materialises later this year, the resulting easy-access rate would be 4.8 per cent. However, by waiting for this potential increase, savers would miss out on the additional interest they could be earning immediately from the current top fixed-rate deals. The principal advantage of a fixed-rate bond or Isa is certainty; the saver knows exactly what return they will receive over the term, facilitating precise financial planning.

To maximise savings returns, it is crucial for savers to routinely monitor the top rates and be prepared to switch to a better offering. Utilising a cash Isa is a fundamental strategy to shield interest from taxation. This is Money provides independently curated best buy savings tables, managed by expert Sylvia Morris and the editorial team. These tables are updated daily and exclusively feature accounts protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

Subscribers to the free email savings alerts will be notified promptly when new best buy rates enter the market. Key actions for savers include comparing the best savings rates in the updated tables, reviewing the best cash Isa rates, and signing up for Savings Alerts to receive updates on top deals directly





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Savings Rates Fixed-Rate Bonds Cash Isas Easy-Access Accounts Bank Of England Base Rate Interest Rates MBNA Vanquis Bank Halifax Lloyds Nationwide Savings Advice

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