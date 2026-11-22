The new trolley line connecting University City to Old Town, celebrating its fifth anniversary, has been a notable success despite not fulfilling some of the lofty goals local leaders have for it.

Trinity AudioThe new trolley line connecting University City to Old Town, which celebrates its fifth anniversary this weekend, has been a notable success despite not fulfilling some of the lofty goals local leaders have for it.has helped the trolley set ridership records by adding service to the region’s No. 1 job center – the Golden Triangle – and its largest institution of higher learning – UC San Diego.

The nine-station line has also changed life in University City, Pacific Beach and Clairemont by allowing residents a more convenient way to visit Petco Park, Little Italy, Old Town, Snapdragon Stadium and other hot spots. It’s also helping attract more “choice” riders – people who use transit even though they have a car – because it’s the first trolley line to run through mostly high-income neighborhoods and areas with high-paying jobs.

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And it’s given the often-criticized local transit system some newfound credibility, helping make San Diego feel like a bigger, more complete city to tourists. But the new line, which cost $2.2 billion, was supposed to help solve the local housing crisis by spurring high-rise and mid-rise residential towers all along its path. So far, no large housing projects have been built along the line. Passengers ride a northbound Blue Line trolley as it passes the San Diego California Temple.

Some advocates said it would also provide low-income families a way to access the beach without a car, thanks to the station at Balboa Avenue just east of Pacific Beach. But the opportunity hasn’t been embraced by many despite the city paying for a beach shuttle, which was eventually discontinued.

And while some Clairemont residents have embraced the trolley, especially as a way to get to Padres games, the neighborhood’s hilly topography makes it a challenge to access the stations on its western edge. Plans were also canceled to double train frequency on the new line – from every 15 minutes to every 7.5 minutes – when the Metropolitan Transit System ran into financial problems.

And those financial problems, which are projected to become $100 million annual deficits by 2030, now threaten to force MTS to make significant cuts to all trolley and bus service. Despite those challenges and concerns, MTS officials are using the five-year anniversary to hail the new line’s positive impacts, which are impressive. It has helped MTS bounce back more quickly than other transit systems from a nationwide ridership crisis prompted by the pandemic.

MTS has climbed in national transit ridership rankings from 21st in 2019 to 13th in 2026. In addition, trolley ridership surpassed 4 million monthly passengers for the first time in July thanks to the new line, which officials call the mid-coast.

“The mid-coast trolley extension has delivered exactly what riders and regional leaders envisioned: a fast, reliable and sustainable transportation option connecting people to jobs, schools, healthcare and recreation,” said San Diego Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, chair of the MTS board. “Five years later, millions of riders have embraced the service, demonstrating the value of investing in transportation infrastructure that improves quality of life and strengthens our communities.

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” The line is also being praised by the county’s regional planning agency, the San Diego Association of Governments, which helped plan and build the line before it began running on Nov. 21, 2021.

“Thousands depend on it as part of their daily routines, a testament to how seamlessly it has become integrated into the way people move throughout our region,” said Solana Beach Mayor Lisa Heebner, chair of the SANDAG board. “Its success demonstrates what can be achieved through long-term vision, thoughtful planning and strong partnerships. ” A Blue Line trolley travels to the 12th & Imperial Transit Center.

Another fan of the line is San Diego Councilmember Kent Lee, whose district includes University City.

“It’s what’s driving transit use,” Lee said last week. “A lot of folks assume it’s all student users, but I’ve heard many stories from people outside that circle. ” But Lee said the line has been particularly important for his alma mater, UCSD, where student trolley use is so strong that the university has started converting parking lots into different uses.

In addition, the university is adding offices and programs downtown because the new line allows a relatively quick no-transfer ride from downtown to the main campus in La Jolla. But perhaps most important, Lee said, the new line has boosted the livability of University City and made it viable for developers to build much high-rise housing there.

“When I was a student there 20 years ago, there really was no way for people to get anywhere,” Lee said. But the new line has fallen far short on spurring housing directly on the line in University City and anywhere near the line in Pacific Beach and Clairemont, said Charlie Nieto, president of the PB Town Council.

“If you are looking at the strengths and weaknesses, the lack of development definitely has to be part of the story,” said Nieto, noting that the city created special zoning rules to encourage high-rises and dense urban villages along the line in Linda Vista, Clairemont and eastern PB. “We’ve seen that no development has taken advantage of the upzoning,” said Nieto, stressing that the 60-unit Rose Creek Village just west of the trolley utilized different incentives.

This is a problem because the model for the region’s modern transit lines isn’t transporting people across vast, empty spaces. It’s having a line spur growth along its route — especially housing growth, because new residents along the line are likely to become riders.

If that doesn’t happen, it could be more challenging for SANDAG to secure federal funding – the Blue Line extension got just over $1 billion in federal funds – for other new routes like the Purple Line proposed along the Interstate 805 corridor.the lack of development along the Blue Line extension on high interest rates and rising costs for construction materials and labor.

“It’s hard to know why developers build in certain places at certain times,” he said. He also stressed that MTS is partnering with developers to build high-rise housing at many other trolley stations – just not on the new line. Passengers board and disembark a northbound Blue Line trolley at the Old Town Transit Center.

, which is near the Old Town Transit Center on the southern end of the new line, into a 223-unit apartment complex.for dense housing projects near trolley stations and high-volume bus stations. Nieto praised the new line for giving all the college students living in PB access by trolley to the region’s three leading schools – UCSD and University of San Diego on the Blue Line, and San Diego State on the Green Line.

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But he said another shortcoming of the new line has been the ability for many Pacific Beach residents to use it conveniently, and for riders from elsewhere to use the line to get to the beach.

“One of the big drawbacks is that last-mile gap,” Nieto said last week. “It’s a huge, unaddressed limitation. ” The line’s Balboa Avenue trolley station is about 1.5 miles from the beach, but it’s a daunting and dangerous trip that includes walking under Interstate 5 through treacherous intersections like Garnet Avenue at Mission Bay Drive.

Officials have discussed bridges, tunnels – and even gondolas – as possible solutions, but nothing has happened and no solution is even in the planning pipeline. Whitburn said it’s possible the trolley could someday be extended closer to the beach if ridership numbers continue to surge.

Jim Linthicum, who played a key role in creating the new line as head of capital programs for SANDAG, said last week that getting the trolley close to the beach would have been an entirely different project. He defended the decision not to go that route, explaining it would have required more of a streetcar system with many stops along the way at key spots near the coast. It’s an ideal future project, he said.

Linthicum also defended the decision to build the Green Line, which cuts through Mission Valley and goes underneath SDSU, before the Blue Line extension. Some critics have wondered why extending transit to the region’s No. 1 job site wasn’t the top priority.

Linthicum said the decision to start with the Green Line, which began operating in 2005 and connects well to the East County Orange Line, made sense because University City and Sorrento Valley were far different places when those decisions were made 30 years ago. But Linthicum acknowledged that the Blue Line extension is now the most vital part of the entire trolley system.

“It’s a one-seat ride from the South Bay to the No. 1 job center and some of the most important healthcare,” said Linthicum, referring to the Veterans Administration Hospital and other nearby hospitals. He said it was a highly collegial project, with dozens of government agencies and other stakeholders willing to compromise on key issues to make the line the best it could be.

Another possible shortcoming of the new line is usage in Clairemont, where the stations at Balboa Avenue and Clairemont Drive are down a steep hill on Morena Boulevard – the neighborhood’s eastern edge.

“Clairemont has a pretty big challenge accessing the trolley due to topography,” said San Diego Councilmember-elect Nicole Crosby, a longtime Clairemont resident who served for years on the Clairemont Town Council. Crosby said buzz about the new line is limited in Clairemont, one of the city’s most suburban neighborhoods and an area served by three freeways: I-5, I-805 and state Route 163.

But she said transit officials should be focused on boosting use in Clairemont, with either shuttles to the community hub or some other solution. Each community the new line passes through should be served well by the new line, she said.

“It’s very convenient,” said Khalil Shahim, who lives in Mission Valley but often uses the new line to visit friends in Clairemont. PB resident Elaine Seun said she uses the line several times a year for airport trips, lunches downtown and other reasons. Jasmine Jones, who lives in University City and works on Mission Bay, said she uses the new line five days a week.

“It comes straight down to Old Town and then I get over there by the bay,” she said. “It beats driving because of all the traffic. I get off at 4:30 or 5 and it’s a madhouse over there by the sports arena. ”“It’s something we can be proud of,” he said. “It has really become a staple of the trolley system. ”